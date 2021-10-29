compact, modular JavaScript wrappers for the ArcGIS REST API that run in Node.js and modern browsers.

Example

import { request } from "@esri/arcgis-rest-request" ; const url = "https://www.arcgis.com/sharing/rest/content/items/6e03e8c26aad4b9c92a87c1063ddb0e3/data" ; request(url).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); });

API Reference

The documentation is published at http://esri.github.io/arcgis-rest-js/ (source code here).

Instructions

You can install dependencies (and bootstrap lerna) by cloning the repository and running:

npm install

Afterward, for a list of all available commands run npm run .

Some useful commands include:

npm test runs all the tests and confirms the API is functioning as expected.

There is also a Debug Node Tests configuration in the .vscode/launch.json which will run the Node tests in the VS Code debugger.

configuration in the which will run the Node tests in the VS Code debugger. npm run docs:serve will run the documentation site locally at http://localhost:3000/arcgis-rest-js/

will created UMD bundles for all the packages

will created UMD bundles for all the packages npm run dev -- <esm|node|umd> <glob> will re-run the specified build type anytime the source code changes. Example: npm run dev -- umd @esri/*

Packages

@esri/arcgis-rest-request - Underpins other packages and supports making low-level requests.

@esri/arcgis-rest-auth - Provides methods for authenticating named users and applications.

@esri/arcgis-rest-portal - Methods for working with ArcGIS Online/Enterprise content and users.

@esri/arcgis-rest-feature-layer - Functions for querying and editing features inside of hosted feature layers.

@esri/arcgis-rest-service-admin - Functions for administering hosted feature services.

@esri/arcgis-rest-geocoding - Geocoding wrapper for @esri/arcgis-rest-js

@esri/arcgis-rest-routing - Routing and directions wrapper for @esri/arcgis-rest-js .

@esri/arcgis-rest-types - Common Typings for TypeScript developers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Issues

If something isn't working the way you expected, please take a look at previously logged issues first. Have you found a new bug? Want to request a new feature? We'd love to hear from you.

If you're looking for help you can also post issues on Stack Overflow with the esri-oss tag.

Versioning

For transparency into the release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, @esri/arcgis-rest-js is maintained under Semantic Versioning guidelines and will adhere to these rules whenever possible.

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

License

Copyright © 2017-2021 Esri

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.