ESLintRC Library

This repository contains the legacy ESLintRC configuration file format for ESLint.

Note: This package is not intended for use outside of the ESLint ecosystem. It is ESLint-specific and not intended for use in other programs.

Installation

You can install the package as follows:

npm install @eslint /eslintrc --save-dev yarn add @eslint /eslintrc -D

Future Usage

Note: This package is not intended for public use at this time. The following is an example of how it will be used in the future.

The primary class in this package is FlatCompat , which is a utility to translate ESLintRC-style configs into flat configs. Here's how you use it inside of your eslint.config.js file:

import { FlatCompat } from "@eslint/eslintrc" ; const compat = new FlatCompat(); export default [ compat.extends( "standard" , "example" ), compat.env({ es2020 : true , node : true }), compat.plugins( "airbnb" , "react" ), compat.config({ plugins : [ "airbnb" , "react" ], extends : "standard" , env : { es2020 : true , node : true }, rules : { semi : "error" } }) ];

License

MIT License