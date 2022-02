The @esfx suite of packages is designed to provide low-level interoperability between 3rd-party packages for a number of common operations.

Packages

The main packages in the @esfx suite include:

@esfx/async - Provides a number of asynchronous coordination primitives from the following packages: @esfx/async-autoresetevent @esfx/async-barrier @esfx/async-canceltoken @esfx/async-conditionvariable @esfx/async-countdown @esfx/async-deferred @esfx/async-delay @esfx/async-lazy @esfx/async-lockable @esfx/async-manualresetevent @esfx/async-mutex @esfx/async-queue @esfx/async-readerwriterlock @esfx/async-semaphore @esfx/async-stack @esfx/async-waitqueue

- Provides a number of asynchronous coordination primitives from the following packages: @esfx/cancelable - A low-level Symbol-based API for defining a common cancellation protocol.

- A low-level Symbol-based API for defining a common cancellation protocol. @esfx/collection-core - A low-level Symbol-based API for defining common collection behaviors.

- A low-level Symbol-based API for defining common collection behaviors. @esfx/collections - A common collections API composed of the following packages: @esfx/collections-hashmap @esfx/collections-hashset @esfx/collections-linkedlist @esfx/collections-sortedmap @esfx/collections-sortedset

- A common collections API composed of the following packages: @esfx/disposable - A low-level Symbol-based API for defining explicit resource management.

- A low-level Symbol-based API for defining explicit resource management. @esfx/equatable - A low-level Symbol-based API for defining equality.

- A low-level Symbol-based API for defining equality. @esfx/events - A low-level API for defining events.

- A low-level API for defining events. @esfx/indexed-object - A base class for custom integer-indexed objects.

- A base class for custom integer-indexed objects. @esfx/lazy - Provides a class to simplify lazy-initialization logic.

- Provides a class to simplify lazy-initialization logic. @esfx/metadata - An API for defining metadata about an object.

- An API for defining metadata about an object. @esfx/ref - A low-level API for defining forward references.

- A low-level API for defining forward references. @esfx/threading - Thread synchronization primitives for use with Workers: @esfx/threading-autoresetevent @esfx/threading-conditionvariable @esfx/threading-countdown @esfx/threading-lockable @esfx/threading-manualresetevent @esfx/threading-mutex @esfx/threading-semaphore @esfx/threading-sleep @esfx/threading-spinwait

- Thread synchronization primitives for use with Workers: @esfx/type-model - A number of useful types for TypeScript.

Shims

Shim packages augment built-in objects with functionality from the main packages.

Adapters

Adapter packages provide functionality to simplify interoperability scenarios with different platforms:

Documentation

