For any given “es-shim API”-compliant package
foo, the following invariants must hold:
node/
io.js, all versions of all ES3-compliant browsers or later, Web Workers, and
node-webkit. Other environments are a plus, but not expected.
require('foo') is a spec-compliant JS or native function. However, if the function’s behavior depends on a receiver (a “this” value), then the first argument to this function will be used as that receiver. The package should indicate if this is the case in its README.
require('foo').implementation or
require('foo/implementation') is a spec-compliant JS function, that will depend on a receiver (a “this” value) as the spec requires.
require('foo').getPolyfill or
require('foo/polyfill') is a function that when invoked, will return the most compliant and performant function that it can - if a native version is available, and does not violate the spec, then the native function will be returned - otherwise, either the
implementation, or a custom, wrapped version of the native function, will be returned. This is also the result that will be used as the default export.
require('foo').shim or
require('foo/shim') is a function that when invoked, will call
getPolyfill, and if the polyfill doesn’t match the built-in value, will install it into the global environment.
require('foo/auto') will automatically invoke the
shim method.
npm test must run the package’s tests.
required.
require('foo'); delete Function.prototype.call; must not alter the behavior of
foo.
var callBound = require('call-bind/callBound'); var slice = callBound('Array.prototype.slice'); slice([1], 1); — this technique works in ES3 environments, and will ensure that modifying
Array.prototype or
Function.prototype will not interfere with the package.
If your package contains multiple shims, you can pass
--multi to apply these invariants:
shim and
auto entrypoints that match the same invariants described above. The
shim entry point must invoke the
shim entry point in each of the subdirectories listed in the main export
implementation entry point.
Prominently in the package’s README, please include the following markdown:
This package implements the [es-shim API](https://github.com/es-shims/api) interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the [spec](https://www.ecma-international.org/ecma-262/6.0/).
Please modify “ES3” as needed to the level of support, and please update the spec link so it points directly to the most relevant section of the spec it complies with.
Very simple and shallow tests that a package follows the
es-shim API.
Pass
--bound to indicate that the function the package is implementing depends on having a receiver (a “this” value).
es-shim-api object-assign
es-shim-api array-includes --bound
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test