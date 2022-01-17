@erulabs/react-markdown-always-wrap-text

Renders Markdown as pure React components.
Demo available at https://rexxars.github.io/react-markdown/
npm install --save react-markdown
const React = require('react')
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
const ReactMarkdown = require('react-markdown')
const input = '# This is a header\n\nAnd this is a paragraph'
ReactDOM.render(<ReactMarkdown source={input} />, document.getElementById('container'))
Should be straightforward. You might need to alter you code slightly if you:
allowedTypes (add
text to the list)
<div> without a class name around your rendered markdown
text renderer
See CHANGELOG for more details.
If you don't need to render HTML, this component does not use
dangerouslySetInnerHTML at all -
this is a Good Thing™.
source or
children - string The Markdown source to parse (required)
className - string Class name of the container element. If none is passed, a container will not be rendered.
escapeHtml - boolean Setting to
false will cause HTML to be rendered (see notes below about proper HTML support). Be aware that setting this to
false might cause security issues if the
input is user-generated. Use at your own risk. (default:
true).
skipHtml - boolean Setting to
true will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default:
false).
sourcePos - boolean Setting to
true will add
data-sourcepos attributes to all elements,
indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default:
false).
rawSourcePos - boolean Setting to
true will pass a
sourcePosition property to all renderers with structured source position information (default:
false).
includeNodeIndex - boolean Setting to
true will pass
index and
parentChildCount props to all renderers (default:
false).
allowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all
types).
disallowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered).
(default: none).
unwrapDisallowed - boolean Setting to
true will try to extract/unwrap the children of
disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing
Strong, the default behaviour is to simply skip
the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the
text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default:
false)
allowNode - function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed.
Ran prior to checking
allowedTypes/
disallowedTypes. Returning a truthy value will allow the
node to be included. Note that if this function returns
true and the type is not in
allowedTypes (or specified as a
disallowedType), it won't be included. The function will
receive three arguments argument (
node,
index,
parent), where
node contains different
properties depending on the node type.
linkTarget - function|string Sets the default target attribute for links. If a function is
provided, it will be called with
url,
text, and
title and should return a string
(e.g.
_blank for a new tab). Default is
undefined (no target attribute).
transformLinkUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a
single argument -
uri. The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI
transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like
javascript:,
vbscript: and
file:
protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can
access it as
require('react-markdown').uriTransformer. If you want to disable the default
transformer, pass
null to this option.
transformImageUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a
single argument -
uri. The returned value is used in place of the original.
renderers - object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React
component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component
varies based on the type of node.
plugins - array An array of unified/remark parser plugins. If you need to pass options to the plugin, pass an array with two elements, the first being the plugin and the second being the options - for instance:
{plugins: [[require('remark-shortcodes'), {your: 'options'}]]. (default:
[]) Note that not all plugins can be used.
parserOptions - object An object containing options to pass to remark-parse.
If you are in a trusted environment and want to parse and render HTML, you will want to use the
html-parser plugin. For a default configuration, import
react-markdown/with-html instead of the default:
const ReactMarkdown = require('react-markdown/with-html')
const markdown = `
This block of Markdown contains <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTML">HTML</a>, and will require the <code>html-parser</code> AST plugin to be loaded, in addition to setting the <code class="prop">escapeHtml</code> property to false.
`
<ReactMarkdown
source={markdown}
escapeHtml={false}
/>
If you want to specify options for the HTML parsing step, you can instead import the HTML parser plugin directly:
const ReactMarkdown = require('react-markdown')
const htmlParser = require('react-markdown/plugins/html-parser')
// See https://github.com/aknuds1/html-to-react#with-custom-processing-instructions
// for more info on the processing instructions
const parseHtml = htmlParser({
isValidNode: node => node.type !== 'script',
processingInstructions: [/* ... */]
})
<ReactMarkdown
source={markdown}
escapeHtml={false}
astPlugins={[parseHtml]}
/>
The node types available are the following, and applies to both
renderers and
allowedTypes/
disallowedTypes:
root - Root container element that contains the rendered markdown
text - Text rendered inside of other elements, such as paragraphs
break - Hard-break (
<br>)
paragraph - Paragraph (
<p>)
emphasis - Emphasis (
<em>)
strong - Strong/bold (
<strong>)
thematicBreak - Horizontal rule / thematic break (
<hr>)
blockquote - Block quote (
<blockquote>)
delete - Deleted/strike-through (
<del>)
link - Link (
<a>)
image - Image (
<img>)
linkReference - Link (through a reference) (
<a>)
imageReference - Image (through a reference) (
<img>)
table - Table (
<table>)
tableHead - Table head (
<thead>)
tableBody - Table body (
<tbody>)
tableRow - Table row (
<tr>)
tableCell - Table cell (
<td>/
<th>)
list - List (
<ul>/
<ol>)
listItem - List item (
<li>)
definition - Definition (not rendered by default)
heading - Heading (
<h1>-
<h6>)
inlineCode - Inline code (
<code>)
code - Block of code (
<pre><code>)
html - HTML node (Best-effort rendering)
virtualHtml - When not using the HTML parser plugin, a cheap and dirty approach to supporting simple HTML elements without a complete parser.
parsedHtml - When using the HTML parser plugin, HTML parsed to a React element.
Note: Disallowing a node will also prevent the rendering of any children of that node, unless the
unwrapDisallowed option is set to
true. E.g., disallowing a paragraph will not render its
children text nodes.
git clone git@github.com:rexxars/react-markdown.git
cd react-markdown
npm install
npm test
MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal