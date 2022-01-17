@erulabs/react-markdown-always-wrap-text

Renders Markdown as pure React components.

Demo available at https://rexxars.github.io/react-markdown/

Installing

npm install --save react-markdown

Basic usage

const React = require ( 'react' ) const ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ) const ReactMarkdown = require ( 'react-markdown' ) const input = '# This is a header



And this is a paragraph' ReactDOM.render( < ReactMarkdown source = {input} /> , document.getElementById('container'))

Upgrading to 4.0

Should be straightforward. You might need to alter you code slightly if you:

Are using allowedTypes (add text to the list)

(add to the list) Rely on there being a container <div> without a class name around your rendered markdown

without a class name around your rendered markdown Have implemented a custom text renderer

See CHANGELOG for more details.

Notes

If you don't need to render HTML, this component does not use dangerouslySetInnerHTML at all - this is a Good Thing™.

Options

source or children - string The Markdown source to parse ( required )

or - string The Markdown source to parse ( ) className - string Class name of the container element. If none is passed, a container will not be rendered.

- string Class name of the container element. If none is passed, a container will not be rendered. escapeHtml - boolean Setting to false will cause HTML to be rendered (see notes below about proper HTML support). Be aware that setting this to false might cause security issues if the input is user-generated. Use at your own risk. (default: true ).

- boolean Setting to will cause HTML to be rendered (see notes below about proper HTML support). Be aware that setting this to might cause security issues if the input is user-generated. Use at your own risk. (default: ). skipHtml - boolean Setting to true will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will skip inlined and blocks of HTML (default: ). sourcePos - boolean Setting to true will add data-sourcepos attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will add attributes to all elements, indicating where in the markdown source they were rendered from (default: ). rawSourcePos - boolean Setting to true will pass a sourcePosition property to all renderers with structured source position information (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will pass a property to all renderers with structured source position information (default: ). includeNodeIndex - boolean Setting to true will pass index and parentChildCount props to all renderers (default: false ).

- boolean Setting to will pass and props to all renderers (default: ). allowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types).

- array Defines which types of nodes should be allowed (rendered). (default: all types). disallowedTypes - array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none).

- array Defines which types of nodes should be disallowed (not rendered). (default: none). unwrapDisallowed - boolean Setting to true will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing Strong , the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: false )

- boolean Setting to will try to extract/unwrap the children of disallowed nodes. For instance, if disallowing , the default behaviour is to simply skip the text within the strong altogether, while the behaviour some might want is to simply have the text returned without the strong wrapping it. (default: ) allowNode - function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking allowedTypes / disallowedTypes . Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns true and the type is not in allowedTypes (or specified as a disallowedType ), it won't be included. The function will receive three arguments argument ( node , index , parent ), where node contains different properties depending on the node type.

- function Function execute if in order to determine if the node should be allowed. Ran prior to checking / . Returning a truthy value will allow the node to be included. Note that if this function returns and the type is not in (or specified as a ), it won't be included. The function will receive three arguments argument ( , , ), where contains different properties depending on the node type. linkTarget - function|string Sets the default target attribute for links. If a function is provided, it will be called with url , text , and title and should return a string (e.g. _blank for a new tab). Default is undefined (no target attribute).

- function|string Sets the default target attribute for links. If a function is provided, it will be called with , , and and should return a string (e.g. for a new tab). Default is (no target attribute). transformLinkUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - uri . The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like javascript: , vbscript: and file: protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as require('react-markdown').uriTransformer . If you want to disable the default transformer, pass null to this option.

- function|null Function that gets called for each encountered link with a single argument - . The returned value is used in place of the original. The default link URI transformer acts as an XSS-filter, neutralizing things like , and protocols. If you specify a custom function, this default filter won't be called, but you can access it as . If you want to disable the default transformer, pass to this option. transformImageUri - function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - uri . The returned value is used in place of the original.

- function|null Function that gets called for each encountered image with a single argument - . The returned value is used in place of the original. renderers - object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node.

- object An object where the keys represent the node type and the value is a React component. The object is merged with the default renderers. The props passed to the component varies based on the type of node. plugins - array An array of unified/remark parser plugins. If you need to pass options to the plugin, pass an array with two elements, the first being the plugin and the second being the options - for instance: {plugins: [[require('remark-shortcodes'), {your: 'options'}]] . (default: [] ) Note that not all plugins can be used.

- array An array of unified/remark parser plugins. If you need to pass options to the plugin, pass an array with two elements, the first being the plugin and the second being the options - for instance: . (default: ) Note that not all plugins can be used. parserOptions - object An object containing options to pass to remark-parse.

Parsing HTML

If you are in a trusted environment and want to parse and render HTML, you will want to use the html-parser plugin. For a default configuration, import react-markdown/with-html instead of the default:

const ReactMarkdown = require ( 'react-markdown/with-html' ) const markdown = ` This block of Markdown contains <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTML">HTML</a>, and will require the <code>html-parser</code> AST plugin to be loaded, in addition to setting the <code class="prop">escapeHtml</code> property to false. ` <ReactMarkdown source={markdown} escapeHtml={ false } />

If you want to specify options for the HTML parsing step, you can instead import the HTML parser plugin directly:

const ReactMarkdown = require ( 'react-markdown' ) const htmlParser = require ( 'react-markdown/plugins/html-parser' ) const parseHtml = htmlParser({ isValidNode : node => node.type !== 'script' , processingInstructions : [ ] }) <ReactMarkdown source={markdown} escapeHtml={ false } astPlugins={[parseHtml]} />

Node types

The node types available are the following, and applies to both renderers and allowedTypes / disallowedTypes :

root - Root container element that contains the rendered markdown

- Root container element that contains the rendered markdown text - Text rendered inside of other elements, such as paragraphs

- Text rendered inside of other elements, such as paragraphs break - Hard-break ( <br> )

- Hard-break ( ) paragraph - Paragraph ( <p> )

- Paragraph ( ) emphasis - Emphasis ( <em> )

- Emphasis ( ) strong - Strong/bold ( <strong> )

- Strong/bold ( ) thematicBreak - Horizontal rule / thematic break ( <hr> )

- Horizontal rule / thematic break ( ) blockquote - Block quote ( <blockquote> )

- Block quote ( ) delete - Deleted/strike-through ( <del> )

- Deleted/strike-through ( ) link - Link ( <a> )

- Link ( ) image - Image ( <img> )

- Image ( ) linkReference - Link (through a reference) ( <a> )

- Link (through a reference) ( ) imageReference - Image (through a reference) ( <img> )

- Image (through a reference) ( ) table - Table ( <table> )

- Table ( ) tableHead - Table head ( <thead> )

- Table head ( ) tableBody - Table body ( <tbody> )

- Table body ( ) tableRow - Table row ( <tr> )

- Table row ( ) tableCell - Table cell ( <td> / <th> )

- Table cell ( / ) list - List ( <ul> / <ol> )

- List ( / ) listItem - List item ( <li> )

- List item ( ) definition - Definition (not rendered by default)

- Definition (not rendered by default) heading - Heading ( <h1> - <h6> )

- Heading ( - ) inlineCode - Inline code ( <code> )

- Inline code ( ) code - Block of code ( <pre><code> )

- Block of code ( ) html - HTML node (Best-effort rendering)

- HTML node (Best-effort rendering) virtualHtml - When not using the HTML parser plugin, a cheap and dirty approach to supporting simple HTML elements without a complete parser.

- When not using the HTML parser plugin, a cheap and dirty approach to supporting simple HTML elements without a complete parser. parsedHtml - When using the HTML parser plugin, HTML parsed to a React element.

Note: Disallowing a node will also prevent the rendering of any children of that node, unless the unwrapDisallowed option is set to true . E.g., disallowing a paragraph will not render its children text nodes.

Developing

git clone git@github.com:rexxars/react-markdown.git cd react-markdown npm install npm test

License

MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal