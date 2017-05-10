NOTE: this is rollup-plugin-node-builtins with updated dependencies to fix vulnerabilities

Security update commits from @joseph184.

npm install --save-dev @ erquhart / rollup - plugin - node - builtins

Allows the node builtins to be require d/ import ed. Doing so gives the proper shims to support modules that were designed for Browserify, some modules require rollup-plugin-node-globals.

The following modules include ES6 specific version which allow you to do named imports in addition to the default import and should work fine if you only use this plugin.

process*

events

stream*

util*

path

buffer*

querystring

url*

string_decoder*

punycode

http*†

https*†

os*

assert*

constants

timers*

console*‡

vm*§

zlib*

tty

domain

dns∆

dgram∆

child_process∆

cluster∆

module∆

net∆

readline∆

repl∆

tls∆

fs˚

crypto˚

* requires node-globals plugin

† the http and https modules are actually the same and don't differentiate based on protocol

‡ default export only, because it's console, seriously just use the global

§ vm does not have all corner cases and has less of them in a web worker

∆ not shimmed, just returns mock

˚ optional, add option to enable browserified shim

Crypto is not shimmed and and we just provide the commonjs one from browserify and it will likely not work, if you really want it please pass {crypto: true} as an option.

Not all included modules rollup equally, streams (and by extension anything that requires it like http) are a mess of circular references that are pretty much impossible to tree-shake out, similarly url methods are actually a shortcut to a url object so those methods don't tree shake out very well, punycode, path, querystring, events, util, and process tree shake very well especially if you do named imports.

config for using this with something simple like events or querystring

import builtins from '@erquhart/rollup-plugin-node-builtins' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ builtins() ] })

and now if main contains this, it should just work

import EventEmitter from 'events' ; import {inherits} from 'util' ;

Config for something more complicated like http

import builtins from 'rollup-plugin-node-builtins' ; import globals from 'rollup-plugin-node-globals' ; rollup({ entry : 'main.js' , plugins : [ globals(), builtins() ] })

License

MIT except ES6 ports of browserify modules which are whatever the original library was.