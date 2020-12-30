Webpack plugin to zip up emitted files.
Compresses all assets into a zip file.
For Webpack 4 / 5:
npm install --save-dev zip-webpack-plugin
For Webpack 3:
npm install --save-dev zip-webpack-plugin@2.0.0
webpack.config.js
var ZipPlugin = require('zip-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
plugins: [
new ZipPlugin({
// OPTIONAL: defaults to the Webpack output path (above)
// can be relative (to Webpack output path) or absolute
path: 'zip',
// OPTIONAL: defaults to the Webpack output filename (above) or,
// if not present, the basename of the path
filename: 'my_app.zip',
// OPTIONAL: defaults to 'zip'
// the file extension to use instead of 'zip'
extension: 'ext',
// OPTIONAL: defaults to the empty string
// the prefix for the files included in the zip file
pathPrefix: 'relative/path',
// OPTIONAL: defaults to the identity function
// a function mapping asset paths to new paths
pathMapper: function(assetPath) {
// put all pngs in an `images` subdir
if (assetPath.endsWith('.png'))
return path.join(path.dirname(assetPath), 'images', path.basename(assetPath));
return assetPath;
},
// OPTIONAL: defaults to including everything
// can be a string, a RegExp, or an array of strings and RegExps
include: [/\.js$/],
// OPTIONAL: defaults to excluding nothing
// can be a string, a RegExp, or an array of strings and RegExps
// if a file matches both include and exclude, exclude takes precedence
exclude: [/\.png$/, /\.html$/],
// yazl Options
// OPTIONAL: see https://github.com/thejoshwolfe/yazl#addfilerealpath-metadatapath-options
fileOptions: {
mtime: new Date(),
mode: 0o100664,
compress: true,
forceZip64Format: false,
},
// OPTIONAL: see https://github.com/thejoshwolfe/yazl#endoptions-finalsizecallback
zipOptions: {
forceZip64Format: false,
},
})
]
};