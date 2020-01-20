JavaScript client and CLI for Swarm.
Node.js v10+ is required to use the Node.js APIs and run the CLI.
npm install @erebos/swarm-browser # browser-only
npm install @erebos/swarm-node # node-only
npm install @erebos/swarm # universal
npm install -g @erebos/cli
⚛️ Electron | ⚙️ Node | 📱 React-Native | 🌐 Web browsers
|Name
|Version
|Platform
|Description
| Clients
|
@erebos/swarm | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 🌐 | Universal Erebos library for Swarm
|
@erebos/swarm-browser | | 🌐 | Browser-only Erebos library for Swarm
|
@erebos/swarm-node | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Electron and Node Erebos library for Swarm
| CLI
|
@erebos/cli | |
| Individual Swarm APIs
|
@erebos/bzz | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Core Swarm (BZZ) APIs
|
@erebos/bzz-browser | | 🌐 | Browser-only Swarm (BZZ) APIs
|
@erebos/bzz-node | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Electron and Node Swarm (BZZ) APIs
|
@erebos/bzz-react-native | | 📱 | Experimental React Native Swarm (BZZ) APIs
|
@erebos/pss | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Postal Services over Swarm (PSS) APIs
| Additional Swarm APIs
|
@erebos/bzz-feed | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Swarm feeds interactions
|
@erebos/bzz-fs | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | File system interactions
| Data structures
|
@erebos/feed-list | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | List APIs using raw Swarm feeds
|
@erebos/doc-sync | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | JSON documents synchronization using CRDTs
|
@erebos/timeline | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Feed-based Timeline APIs
| Ethereum and Swarm utilities
|
@erebos/hex | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Hexadecimal values encoding and decoding
|
@erebos/keccak256 | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 🌐 | Keccak256 hashing
|
@erebos/secp256k1 | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 🌐 | ECDSA key creation and signing using the SECP256k1 curve
|
@erebos/wallet-hd | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Hierarchical Deterministic wallet
| RPC utilities
|
@erebos/rpc-error | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | RPC error class and factories
|
@erebos/rpc-handler | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | RPC requests handling helpers
|
@erebos/rpc-request | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Stateless RPC client class
|
@erebos/rpc-stream | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Statefull RPC client class
|
@erebos/rpc-http-browser | | 🌐 | RPC client factory over HTTP for browsers
|
@erebos/rpc-http-node | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory over HTTP for Node
|
@erebos/rpc-ws-browser | | 🌐 | RPC client factory over WebSocket for browsers
|
@erebos/rpc-ws-node | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory over WebSocket for Node
|
@erebos/rpc-ipc | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory over IPC
|
@erebos/rpc-browser | | 🌐 | RPC client factory for browsers
|
@erebos/rpc-electron | | ⚛️ | RPC client factory for Electron
|
@erebos/rpc-node | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory for Node
| Transports
|
@erebos/transport-http-browser | | 🌐 | HTTP transport for browsers
|
@erebos/transport-http-node | | ⚙️ | HTTP transport for Node
|
@erebos/transport-ws-browser | | 🌐 | WebSocket transport for browsers
|
@erebos/transport-ws-node | | ⚙️ | WebSocket transport for Node
|
@erebos/transport-electron | | ⚛️ | IPC transport for Electron
|
@erebos/transport-ipc | | ⚙️ | IPC transport for Node
| Base classes
|
@erebos/client-base | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Shared logic for Client APIs
|
@erebos/rpc-base | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Shared logic for RPC clients
yarn install
yarn start
In one terminal window run:
./start_swarm_node.sh
And in the second one run:
yarn test:all
MIT.\ See LICENSE file.