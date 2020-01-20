Erebos

JavaScript client and CLI for Swarm.

Installation

Node.js v10+ is required to use the Node.js APIs and run the CLI.

Client library

npm install @erebos/swarm-browser npm install @erebos/swarm-node npm install @erebos/swarm

CLI

npm install -g @erebos/cli

Packages

Platform symbols

⚛️ Electron | ⚙️ Node | 📱 React-Native | 🌐 Web browsers

Name Version Platform Description

| Clients | @erebos/swarm | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 🌐 | Universal Erebos library for Swarm | @erebos/swarm-browser | | 🌐 | Browser-only Erebos library for Swarm | @erebos/swarm-node | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Electron and Node Erebos library for Swarm | CLI | @erebos/cli | | | Individual Swarm APIs | @erebos/bzz | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Core Swarm (BZZ) APIs | @erebos/bzz-browser | | 🌐 | Browser-only Swarm (BZZ) APIs | @erebos/bzz-node | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Electron and Node Swarm (BZZ) APIs | @erebos/bzz-react-native | | 📱 | Experimental React Native Swarm (BZZ) APIs | @erebos/pss | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Postal Services over Swarm (PSS) APIs | Additional Swarm APIs | @erebos/bzz-feed | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Swarm feeds interactions | @erebos/bzz-fs | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | File system interactions | Data structures | @erebos/feed-list | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | List APIs using raw Swarm feeds | @erebos/doc-sync | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | JSON documents synchronization using CRDTs | @erebos/timeline | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Feed-based Timeline APIs | Ethereum and Swarm utilities | @erebos/hex | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Hexadecimal values encoding and decoding | @erebos/keccak256 | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 🌐 | Keccak256 hashing | @erebos/secp256k1 | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 🌐 | ECDSA key creation and signing using the SECP256k1 curve | @erebos/wallet-hd | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Hierarchical Deterministic wallet | RPC utilities | @erebos/rpc-error | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | RPC error class and factories | @erebos/rpc-handler | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | RPC requests handling helpers | @erebos/rpc-request | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Stateless RPC client class | @erebos/rpc-stream | | ⚛️ ⚙️ | Statefull RPC client class | @erebos/rpc-http-browser | | 🌐 | RPC client factory over HTTP for browsers | @erebos/rpc-http-node | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory over HTTP for Node | @erebos/rpc-ws-browser | | 🌐 | RPC client factory over WebSocket for browsers | @erebos/rpc-ws-node | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory over WebSocket for Node | @erebos/rpc-ipc | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory over IPC | @erebos/rpc-browser | | 🌐 | RPC client factory for browsers | @erebos/rpc-electron | | ⚛️ | RPC client factory for Electron | @erebos/rpc-node | | ⚙️ | RPC client factory for Node | Transports | @erebos/transport-http-browser | | 🌐 | HTTP transport for browsers | @erebos/transport-http-node | | ⚙️ | HTTP transport for Node | @erebos/transport-ws-browser | | 🌐 | WebSocket transport for browsers | @erebos/transport-ws-node | | ⚙️ | WebSocket transport for Node | @erebos/transport-electron | | ⚛️ | IPC transport for Electron | @erebos/transport-ipc | | ⚙️ | IPC transport for Node | Base classes | @erebos/client-base | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Shared logic for Client APIs | @erebos/rpc-base | | ⚛️ ⚙️ 📱 🌐 | Shared logic for RPC clients

Development

Prerequisites

Setup

yarn install yarn start

Running tests

In one terminal window run:

./start_swarm_node .sh

And in the second one run:

yarn test :all

License

MIT.\ See LICENSE file.