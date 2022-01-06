🔱 All in one tool for monorepos.
Install:
npm i -g @episclera/multipack
multipack open - Open Multipack interactive WEB GUI
multipack generate workspace - Create a new monorepo following Multipack standards
? Workspace name (e.g., my-worspace) happyworkspace
? Workspace organization name (e.g., org my-organization) happyorg
multipack generate package - Create a new package in the current workspace following Multipack standards
? What to create in the workspace (Use arrow keys)
❯ module [UMD package]
react [UMD React package]
web [Next.js app]
api [Strapi api]
cli [CLI package]
multipack generate ./pathToMyCustomGeneratorConfig.js - Generates files using a custom generator at the specified path it can handle both absolute and relative paths.
multipack lint workspace - Will lint the workspace and all packages in the workspace following Multipack standards
multipack lint ./pathToMyCustomLinterConfig.js - Will lint the workspace and all packages in the workspace following the rules defined in the custom linter config file which you provided.
In your
.prettierrc.js file just put this content.
const { prettierConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const prettierConfig = require('@episclera/prettier-config')
module.exports = prettierConfig
In your
commitlint.config.js file just put this content.
const { commitlintConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const commitlintConfig = require('@episclera/commitlint-config')
module.exports = commitlintConfig
In your
renovate.json file just put this content. (Do not forgot to connect/install renovate app on GitHub)
{
"extends": ["@episclera"]
}
In your
jest.config.js file just put this content.
const { jestConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const jestConfig = require('@episclera/jest-config')
module.exports = jestConfig
In your
.eslintrc.js file just put this content.
const { eslintConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const eslintConfig = require('@episclera/eslint-config')
module.exports = eslintConfig
In your
.stylelintrc.js file just put this content.
const { stylelintConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const stylelintConfig = require('@episclera/stylelint-config')
module.exports = stylelintConfig
In your
lint-staged.config.js file just put this content.
const { lintStagedConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const lintStagedConfig = require('@episclera/lint-staged-config')
module.exports = lintStagedConfig
In your
webpack.config.js file just put this content.
const { commonWebpackConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const { commonWebpackConfig } = require('@episclera/webpack-config')
module.exports = commonWebpackConfig
// OR you can mix multiple configs with "mergeConfigs" util
const {
commonWebpackConfig,
packageWebpackConfig,
mergeConfigs,
} = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const { commonWebpackConfig, packageWebpackConfig } = require('@episclera/webpack-config')
// const { mergeConfigs } = require('@episclera/multipack-utils')
module.exports = mergeConfigs(commonWebpackConfig, packageWebpackConfig)
In your
postcss.config.js file just put this content.
const { postcssConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const postcssConfig = require('@episclera/postcss-config')
module.exports = postcssConfig
In your
tailwind.config.js file just put this content.
const { tailwindConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const tailwindConfig = require('@episclera/tailwind-config')
module.exports = tailwindConfig
Usage is similar to next-compose-plugins
In your
next.config.js file just put this content.
const { nextConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const nextConfig = require('@episclera/next-config')
module.exports = nextConfig()
OR if you want to provide custom plugins or next options or webpack options
const { nextConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
const { mergeConfigs } = require('@episclera/multipack-utils')
module.exports = nextConfig([myPlugin], {
publicRuntimeConfig: {
HOME_ROUTE_PATH: '/welcome',
},
webpack: config =>
mergeConfigs(config, {
resolve: {
alias: {
myAlias: './myPath',
},
},
}),
})
In your
next-i18next.config.js file just put this content.
const { nextI18NextConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const nextI18NextConfig = require('@episclera/next-i18next-config')
module.exports = nextI18NextConfig
In your
.codegenrc.js file just put this content.
const { codeGenConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const codeGenConfig = require('@episclera/codegen-config')
module.exports = codeGenConfig
In your
knexfile.js file just put this content.
const { knexConfig } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const knexConfig = require('@episclera/knex-config')
module.exports = knexConfig
In your
pm2.config.js file just put this content.
const { pm2Config } = require('@episclera/multipack')
// OR install and import just what you need separately: const pm2Config = require('@episclera/pm2-config')
module.exports = pm2Config
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
