Getting started.

Install: npm i -g @episclera/multipack

Usage

multipack open - Open Multipack interactive WEB GUI

multipack generate workspace - Create a new monorepo following Multipack standards

? Workspace name (e.g., my-worspace) happyworkspace ? Workspace organization name (e.g., org my-organization) happyorg

multipack generate package - Create a new package in the current workspace following Multipack standards

? What to create in the workspace (Use arrow keys) ❯ module [UMD package] react [UMD React package] web [Next.js app] api [Strapi api] cli [CLI package]

multipack generate ./pathToMyCustomGeneratorConfig.js - Generates files using a custom generator at the specified path it can handle both absolute and relative paths.

multipack lint workspace - Will lint the workspace and all packages in the workspace following Multipack standards

multipack lint ./pathToMyCustomLinterConfig.js - Will lint the workspace and all packages in the workspace following the rules defined in the custom linter config file which you provided.

Multipack shared configs usage

With Prettier

In your .prettierrc.js file just put this content.

const { prettierConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = prettierConfig

With Commitlint

In your commitlint.config.js file just put this content.

const { commitlintConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = commitlintConfig

With Renovate

In your renovate.json file just put this content. (Do not forgot to connect/install renovate app on GitHub)

{ "extends" : [ "@episclera" ] }

With Jest

In your jest.config.js file just put this content.

const { jestConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = jestConfig

With Eslint

In your .eslintrc.js file just put this content.

const { eslintConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = eslintConfig

With Stylelint

In your .stylelintrc.js file just put this content.

const { stylelintConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = stylelintConfig

With LintStaged

In your lint-staged.config.js file just put this content.

const { lintStagedConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = lintStagedConfig

With Webpack

In your webpack.config.js file just put this content.

const { commonWebpackConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = commonWebpackConfig const { commonWebpackConfig, packageWebpackConfig, mergeConfigs, } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = mergeConfigs(commonWebpackConfig, packageWebpackConfig)

With Postcss

In your postcss.config.js file just put this content.

const { postcssConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = postcssConfig

With Tailwindcss

In your tailwind.config.js file just put this content.

const { tailwindConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = tailwindConfig

With Next

Usage is similar to next-compose-plugins

In your next.config.js file just put this content.

const { nextConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = nextConfig()

OR if you want to provide custom plugins or next options or webpack options

const { nextConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) const { mergeConfigs } = require ( '@episclera/multipack-utils' ) module .exports = nextConfig([myPlugin], { publicRuntimeConfig : { HOME_ROUTE_PATH : '/welcome' , }, webpack : config => mergeConfigs(config, { resolve : { alias : { myAlias : './myPath' , }, }, }), })

With NextI18Next

In your next-i18next.config.js file just put this content.

const { nextI18NextConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = nextI18NextConfig

With CodeGen

In your .codegenrc.js file just put this content.

const { codeGenConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = codeGenConfig

With Knex

In your knexfile.js file just put this content.

const { knexConfig } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = knexConfig

With PM2

In your pm2.config.js file just put this content.

const { pm2Config } = require ( '@episclera/multipack' ) module .exports = pm2Config

Contributing

