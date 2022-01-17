Mobile-friendly modern Typescript library for dashboard layout and creation. Making a drag-and-drop, multi-column responsive dashboard has never been easier. Has multiple bindings and works great with React, Vue, Angular, Knockout.js, Ember and others (see frameworks section).
Inspired by no-longer maintained gridster, built with love.
yarn add gridstack
// or
npm install --save gridstack
ES6 or Typescript
import 'gridstack/dist/gridstack.min.css';
import { GridStack } from 'gridstack';
// THEN to get HTML5 drag&drop
import 'gridstack/dist/h5/gridstack-dd-native';
// OR to get legacy jquery-ui drag&drop (support Mobile touch devices, h5 does not yet)
import 'gridstack/dist/jq/gridstack-dd-jqueryui';
// OR nothing to get static grids (API driven, no user drag&drop)
Note:
jquery &
jquery-ui are imported by name, so you will have to specify their location in your webpack (or equivalent) config file,
which means you can possibly bring your own version
alias: {
'jquery': 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery.js',
'jquery-ui': 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery-ui.js',
'jquery.ui': 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery-ui.js',
'jquery.ui.touch-punch': 'gridstack/dist/jq/jquery.ui.touch-punch.js',
},
Alternatively (single combined file) in html
<link href="node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<!-- HTML5 drag&drop (70k) -->
<script src="node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-h5.js"></script>
<!-- OR jquery-ui drag&drop (195k) -->
<script src="node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-jq.js"></script>
<!-- OR static grid (40k) -->
<script src="node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-static.js"></script>
Note: the API is the same, regardless of the plugin (or lack thereof) so you can switch at any time. The Jquery version will export $ that it bundles and currently the only one to support mobile/touch devices through
jquery.ui.touch-punch (h5 version is planned). Read more at migrating to v3
Note2: IE support was dropped in v2, but restored in v4.4 by an external contributor (I have no interest in testing+supporting obsolete browser so this might break in the future). You can use the es5 files and polyfill (larger) for older browser instead. For example:
<link href="node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="node_modules/gridstack/dist/es5/gridstack-poly.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/gridstack/dist/es5/gridstack-jq.js"></script>
creating items dynamically...
// ...in your HTML
<div class="grid-stack"></div>
// ...in your script
var grid = GridStack.init();
grid.addWidget({w: 2, content: 'item 1'});
... or creating from list
// using serialize data instead of .addWidget()
const serializedData = [
{x: 0, y: 0, w: 2, h: 2},
{x: 2, y: 3, w: 3, content: 'item 2'},
{x: 1, y: 3}
];
grid.load(serializedData);
... or DOM created items
// ...in your HTML
<div class="grid-stack">
<div class="grid-stack-item">
<div class="grid-stack-item-content">Item 1</div>
</div>
<div class="grid-stack-item" gs-w="2">
<div class="grid-stack-item-content">Item 2 wider</div>
</div>
</div>
// ...in your script
GridStack.init();
see jsfiddle sample as running example too.
GridStack no longer requires external dependencies as of v1.0.0 (lodash was removed in v0.5.0 and jquery API in v1.0.0). v3.0.0 is a complete HTML5 re-write which removes all jquery dependency (still available for legacy apps). All you need to include now is
gridstack-h5.js and
gridstack.min.css (layouts are done using CSS column based %).
Documentation can be found here.
You can easily extend or patch gridstack with code like this:
// extend gridstack with our own custom method
GridStack.prototype.printCount = function() {
console.log('grid has ' + this.engine.nodes.length + ' items');
};
let grid = GridStack.init();
// you can now call
grid.printCount();
GridStack makes it very easy if you need [1-12] columns out of the box (default is 12), but you always need 2 things if you need to customize this:
1) Change the
column grid option when creating a grid to your number N
GridStack.init( {column: N} );
2) include
gridstack-extra.css if N < 12 (else custom CSS - see next). Without these, things will not render/work correctly.
<link href="node_modules/gridstack/dist/gridstack-extra.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<div class="grid-stack">...</div>
Note: class
.grid-stack-N will automatically be added and we include
gridstack-extra.css which defines CSS for grids with custom [2-11] columns. Anything more and you'll need to generate the SASS/CSS yourself (see next).
See example: 2 grids demo with 6 columns
If you need > 12 columns or want to generate the CSS manually you will need to generate CSS rules for
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="X"] and
.grid-stack-item[gs-x="X"].
For instance for 3-column grid you need to rewrite CSS to be:
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="3"] { width: 100% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="2"] { width: 66.67% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="1"] { width: 33.33% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-x="2"] { left: 66.67% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-x="1"] { left: 33.33% }
For 4-column grid it should be:
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="4"] { width: 100% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="3"] { width: 75% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="2"] { width: 50% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-w="1"] { width: 25% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-x="3"] { left: 75% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-x="2"] { left: 50% }
.grid-stack-item[gs-x="1"] { left: 25% }
and so on.
Better yet, here is a SASS code snippet which can make life much easier (Thanks to @ascendantofrain, #81 and @StefanM98, #868) and you can use sites like sassmeister.com to generate the CSS for you instead:
@use "sass;math";
.grid-stack > .grid-stack-item {
$gridstack-columns: 12;
min-width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns);
@for $i from 0 through $gridstack-columns {
&[gs-w='#{$i}'] { width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; }
&[gs-x='#{$i}'] { left: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; }
&[gs-min-w='#{$i}'] { min-width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; }
&[gs-max-w='#{$i}'] { max-width: math.div(100%, $gridstack-columns) * $i; }
}
}
you can also use the SASS src/gridstack-extra.scss included in NPM package and modify to add more columns.
Sample gulp command for 30 columns:
gulp.src('node_modules/gridstack/dist/src/gridstack-extra.scss')
.pipe(replace('$gridstack-columns: 11 !default;','$gridstack-columns: 30;'))
.pipe(sass({outputStyle: 'compressed'}))
.pipe(rename({extname: '.min.css'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/css'))
You can override default
resizable/
draggable options. For instance to enable other then bottom right resizing handle
you can init gridstack like:
GridStack.init({
resizable: {
handles: 'e,se,s,sw,w'
}
});
gridstack v3.2 jq version compiles touch support (html5 version does not yet support
touchmove events. This will be added in a future release), so it works out of the box, no need for anything.
You used to need jQuery UI Touch Punch to make jQuery UI Draggable/Resizable
work on touch-based devices (now distributed as
dist/jq/jquery.ui.touch-punch.js for reference).
This option will be useful:
let options = {
alwaysShowResizeHandle: /Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent)
};
GridStack.init(options);
See example. If you're still experiencing issues on touch devices please check #444
starting in 0.6.x
change event are no longer sent (for pretty much most nodes!) when an item is just added/deleted unless it also changes other nodes (was incorrect and causing inefficiencies). You may need to track
added|removed events if you didn't and relied on the old broken behavior.
v1.0.0 removed Jquery from the API and external dependencies, which will require some code changes. Here is a list of the changes:
see previous step if not on v0.6 already
your code only needs to
import GridStack from 'gridstack' or include
gridstack.all.js and
gristack.css (don't include other JS) and is recommended you do that as internal dependencies will change over time. If you are jquery based, see jquery app section.
code change:
OLD initializing code + adding a widget + adding an event:
// initialization returned Jquery element, requiring second call to get GridStack var
var grid = $('.grid-stack').gridstack(opts?).data('gridstack');
// returned Jquery element
grid.addWidget($('<div><div class="grid-stack-item-content"> test </div></div>'), undefined, undefined, 2, undefined, true);
// jquery event handler
$('.grid-stack').on('added', function(e, items) {/* items contains info */});
// grid access after init
var grid = $('.grid-stack').data('gridstack');
NEW
// element identifier defaults to '.grid-stack', returns the grid
// Note: for Typescript use window.GridStack.init() until next native 2.x TS version
var grid = GridStack.init(opts?, element?);
// returns DOM element
grid.addWidget('<div><div class="grid-stack-item-content"> test </div></div>', {width: 2});
// Note: in 3.x it's ever simpler
// grid.addWidget({w:2, content: 'test'})
// event handler
grid.on('added', function(e, items) {/* items contains info */});
// grid access after init
var grid = el.gridstack; // where el = document.querySelector('.grid-stack') or other ways...
Other rename changes
`GridStackUI` --> `GridStack`
`GridStackUI.GridStackEngine` --> `GridStack.Engine`
`grid.container` (jquery grid wrapper) --> `grid.el` // (grid DOM element)
`grid.grid` (GridStackEngine) --> `grid.engine`
`grid.setColumn(N)` --> `grid.column(N)` and `grid.column()` // to get value, old API still supported though
Recommend looking at the many samples for more code examples.
make sure to read v1 migration first!
v2 is a Typescript rewrite of 1.x, removing all jquery events, using classes and overall code cleanup to support ES6 modules. Your code might need to change from 1.x
GridStack to they can be chain-able (ex:
grid.float(true).cellHeight(10).column(6)). Also legacy methods that used to take many parameters will now take a single object (typically
GridStackOptions or
GridStackWidget).
`addWidget(el, x, y, width, height)` --> `addWidget(el, {with: 2})`
// Note: in 2.1.x you can now just do addWidget({with: 2, content: "text"})
`float()` --> `getFloat()` // to get value
`cellHeight()` --> `getCellHeight()` // to get value
`verticalMargin` --> `margin` // grid options and API that applies to all 4 sides.
`verticalMargin()` --> `getMargin()` // to get value
event signatures are generic and not jquery-ui dependent anymore.
gsresizestop has been removed as
resizestop|dragstop are now called after the DOM attributes have been updated.
oneColumnMode would trigger when
window.width < 768px by default. We now check for grid width instead (more correct and supports nesting). You might need to adjust grid
minWidth or
disableOneColumnMode.
Note: 2.x no longer support legacy IE11 and older due to using more compact ES6 output and typecsript native code. You will need to stay at 1.x
make sure to read v2 migration first!
v3 has a new HTML5 drag&drop plugging (63k total, all native code), while still allowing you to use the legacy jquery-ui version instead (188k), or a new static grid version (34k, no user drag&drop but full API support). You will need to decide which version to use as
gridstack.all.js no longer exist (same is now
gridstack-jq.js) - see include info.
NOTE: HTML5 version is almost on parity with the old jquery-ui based drag&drop. the
containment (prevent a child from being dragged outside it's parent) and
revert (not clear what it is for yet) are not yet implemented in initial release of v3.0.0.
Also mobile devices don't support h5
drag events (will need to handle
touch) whereas v3.2 jq version now now supports out of the box (see v3.2 release)
Breaking changes:
include (as mentioned) need to change
GridStack.update(el, opt) now takes single
GridStackWidget options instead of only supporting (x,y,w,h) BUT legacy call in JS will continue working the same for now. That method is a complete re-write and does the right constrain and updates now for all the available params.
locked(),
move(),
resize(),
minWidth(),
minHeight(),
maxWidth(),
maxHeight() methods are hidden from Typescript (JS can still call for now) as they are just 1 liner wrapper around
update(el, opt) anyway and will go away soon. (ex:
move(el, x, y) =>
update(el, {x, y}))
item attribute like
data-gs-min-width is now
gs-min-w. We removed 'data-' from all attributes, and shorten 'width|height' to just 'w|h' to require less typing and more efficient (2k saved in .js alone!).
GridStackWidget used in most API
width|height|minWidth|minHeight|maxWidth|maxHeight are now shorter
w|h|minW|minH|maxW|maxH as well
make sure to read v3 migration first!
v4 is a complete re-write of the collision and drag in/out heuristics to fix some very long standing request & bugs. It also greatly improved usability. Read the release notes for more detail.
Unlikely Breaking Changes (internal usage):
removeTimeout was removed (feedback over trash will be immediate - actual removal still on mouse up)
the following
GridStackEngine methods changed (used internally, doesn't affect
GridStack public API)
// moved to 3 methods with new option params to support new code and pixel coverage check
`collision()` -> `collide(), collideAll(), collideCoverage()`
`moveNodeCheck(node, x, y, w, h)` -> `moveNodeCheck(node, opt: GridStackMoveOpts)`
`isNodeChangedPosition(node, x, y, w, h)` -> `changedPosConstrain(node, opt: GridStackMoveOpts)`
`moveNode(node, x, y, w, h, noPack)` -> `moveNode(node, opt: GridStackMoveOpts)`
getGridHeight(),
verticalMargin,
data-gs-current-height,
locked(),
maxWidth(),
minWidth(),
maxHeight(),
minHeight(),
move(),
resize()
make sure to read v4 migration first!
v5 does not have any breaking changes from v4, but a focus on nested grids in h5 mode: You can now drag in/out of parent into nested child, with new API parameters values. See the release notes.
We now have a native HTML5 drag'n'drop through the plugin system (default), but the jquery-ui version can be used instead. It will bundle
jquery (3.5.1) +
jquery-ui (1.12.1 minimal drag|drop|resize) +
jquery-ui-touch-punch (1.0.8 for mobile support) in
gridstack-jq.js.
NOTE: in v4, v3: we ES6 module import jquery & jquery-ui by name, so you need to specify location of those .js files, which means you might be able to bring your own version as well. See the include instructions.
NOTE: in v1.x IFF you want to use gridstack-jq instead and your app needs to bring your own JQ version, you should instead include
gridstack-poly.min.js (optional IE support) +
gridstack.min.js +
gridstack.jQueryUI.min.js after you import your JQ libs. But note that there are issue with jQuery and ES6 import (see 1306).
As for events, you can still use
$(".grid-stack").on(...) for the version that uses jquery-ui for things we don't support.
View our change log here.
gridstack.js is currently maintained by Alain Dumesny and Dylan Weiss, originally created by Pavel Reznikov. We appreciate all contributors for help.