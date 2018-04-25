Material Design Data Table

This module is an effort to implement Material Design data tables in Angular Material. Data tables are used to present raw data sets and usually appear in desktop enterprise applications. Data tables are particularly useful for visualizing and manipulating large data sets.

Specification for Material Design data tables can be found here.

License

This software is provided free of charge and without restriction under the MIT License

Demo

A live demo.

A fork-able Codepen. Please use this to reproduce any issues you may be experiencing.

Installation

Using Bower

This package is installable through the Bower package manager.

bower install angular-material-data- table

In your index.html file, include the data table module and style sheet.

< link href = "bower_components/angular-material-data-table/dist/md-data-table.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-material-data-table/dist/md-data-table.min.js" > </ script >

Include the md.data.table module as a dependency in your application.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngMaterial' , 'md.data.table' ]);

Using npm and Browserify (or JSPM)

In addition, this package may be installed using npm.

npm install angular-material-data- table

You may use Browserify to inject this module into your application.

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ require ( 'angular-material-data-table' )]);

Usage

Example Controller

angular.module( 'demoApp' ).controller( 'sampleController' , [ '$nutrition' , '$scope' , function ( $nutrition, $scope ) { 'use strict' ; $scope.selected = []; $scope.query = { order : 'name' , limit : 5 , page : 1 }; function success ( desserts ) { $scope.desserts = desserts; } $scope.getDesserts = function ( ) { $scope.promise = $nutrition.desserts.get($scope.query, success).$promise; }; }]);

Example Template

< md-toolbar class = "md-table-toolbar md-default" > < div class = "md-toolbar-tools" > < span > Nutrition </ span > </ div > </ md-toolbar > < md-table-container > < table md-table md-row-select multiple ng-model = "selected" md-progress = "promise" > < thead md-head md-order = "query.order" md-on-reorder = "getDesserts" > < tr md-row > < th md-column md-order-by = "nameToLower" > < span > Dessert (100g serving) </ span > </ th > < th md-column md-numeric md-order-by = "calories.value" > < span > Calories </ span > </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Fat (g) </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Carbs (g) </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Protein (g) </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Sodium (mg) </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Calcium (%) </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Iron (%) </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody md-body > < tr md-row md-select = "dessert" md-select-id = "name" md-auto-select ng-repeat = "dessert in desserts.data" > < td md-cell > {{dessert.name}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.calories.value}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.fat.value | number: 1}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.carbs.value}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.protein.value | number: 1}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.sodium.value}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.calcium.value}}{{dessert.calcium.unit}} </ td > < td md-cell > {{dessert.iron.value}}{{dessert.iron.unit}} </ td > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ md-table-container > < md-table-pagination md-limit = "query.limit" md-limit-options = "[5, 10, 15]" md-page = "query.page" md-total = "{{desserts.count}}" md-on-paginate = "getDesserts" md-page-select > </ md-table-pagination >

API Documentation

v0.10.x

Earlier Versions

Tables are sorted alphabetically by their first column. I will be camelCasing attributes in tables (otherwise the cells would wrap and be difficult to read) but don't forget to kebab-case them in your template.

Column Sorting

Attribute Element Type Description mdDesc mdColumn [expression] If present, the column will sort descending first. The default is to sort ascending first. mdOnReorder mdHead function A callback function for when the order changes. The callback will receive the new order. mdOrder mdHead string A variable to bind the sort order to. mdOrderBy mdColumn string The value to bind to the sort order.

When the user clicks the md-column element, the value of the md-order-by attribute will be bound to the variable provided to the md-order attribute on the md-head element. If the column is already sorted by that value, a minus sign - will be prefixed to the value. For most query languages, this is the universal symbol to sort descending.

The variable can be used to send a query to the server or as the orderBy property of an ng-repeat expression.

Example Using ngRepeat

< md-table-container > < table md-table > < thead md-head md-order = "myOrder" > < th md-column md-order-by = "nameToLower" > Dessert (100g serving) </ th > < th md-column md-numeric > Calories </ th > </ thead > < tbody md-body > < tr ng-repeat = "dessert in desserts | orderBy: myOrder" > </ tr > </ tbody > </ table > </ md-table-container >

Edit Dialogs

Tables may require basic text editing. This module includes a service for displaying edit dialogs to modify text or anything else really. The service provides presets for both small and large edit dialogs designed for manipulating text. It also has full support for creating custom dialogs so you can be as creative as you want to be.

Unlike Angular Material dialogs, the preset methods will open the dialog.

Restrictions

The dialog will always receive a new isolated scope.

You must provide a targetEvent and the event target must be a table cell.

Example

$scope.editComment = function ( event, dessert ) { event.stopPropagation(); var promise = $mdEditDialog.small({ modelValue : dessert.comment, placeholder : 'Add a comment' , save : function ( input ) { dessert.comment = input.$modelValue; }, targetEvent : event, validators : { 'md-maxlength' : 30 } }); promise.then( function ( ctrl ) { var input = ctrl.getInput(); input.$viewChangeListeners.push( function ( ) { input.$setValidity( 'test' , input.$modelValue !== 'test' ); }); }); });

Small Edit Dialogs

$mdEditDialog.small(options);

Parameter Type Description options object Small preset options.

Property Type Default Description clickOutsideToClose bool true The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page. disableScroll bool true Prevent user scroll while the dialog is open. escToClose bool true The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key. focusOnOpen bool true Will search the template for an md-autofocus element. messages object null Error messages to display corresponding to errors on the ngModelController . modelValue string null The initial value of the input element. placeholder string null Placeholder text for input element. save function null A callback function for when the use clicks the save button. The callback will receive the ngModelController. The dialog will close unless the callback returns a rejected promise. targetEvent event null The event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell. type string "text" The value of the type attribute on the input element. validators object null Optional attributes to be placed on the input element.

The small method will return a promise that will resolve with the controller instance. The controller has two public methods, dismiss which will close the dialog without saving and getInput which will return the ngModelController .

Large Edit Dialogs

Large edit dialogs are functionally identical to small edit dialogs but have a few additional options.

$mdEditDialog.large(options);

Parameter Type Description options object Large preset options.

Property Type Default Description cancel string "Cancel" Text to dismiss the dialog without saving. clickOutsideToClose bool true The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page. disableScroll bool true Prevent user scroll while the dialog is open. escToClose bool true The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key. focusOnOpen bool true Will search the template for an md-autofocus element. messages object null Error messages to display corresponding to errors on the ngModelController . modelValue string null The initial value of the input element. ok string "Save" Text to submit and dismiss the dialog. placeholder string null Placeholder text for input element. save function null A callback function for when the use clicks the save button. The callback will receive the ngModelController . The dialog will close unless the callback returns a rejected promise. targetEvent event null The event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell. title string "Edit" Dialog title text. type string "text" The value of the type attribute on the input element. validators object null Optional attributes to be placed on the input element.

The large method will return a promise that will resolve with the controller instance. The controller has two public methods, dismiss which will close the dialog without saving and getInput which will return the ngModelController .

Roll Your Own

$mdEditDialog.show(options);

Parameter Type Description options object Dialog options.

Property Type Default Description bindToController bool false If true, properties on the provided scope object will be bound to the controller clickOutsideToClose bool true The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page. controller function string null Either a constructor function or a string register with the $controller service. The controller will be automatically injected with $scope and $element . Remember to annotate your controller if you will be minifying your code. controllerAs string null An alias to publish your controller on the scope. disableScroll bool true Prevent user scroll while the dialog is open. escToClose bool true The user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key. focusOnOpen bool true Will search the template for an md-autofocus element. locals object null Optional dependancies to be injected into your controller. It is not necessary to inject registered services, the $injector will provide them for you. resolve object null Similar to locals but waits for promises to be resolved. Once the promises resolve, their return value will be injected into the controller and the dialog will open. scope object null Properties to bind to the new isolated scope. targetEvent event null The event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell. template string null The template for your dialog. templateUrl string null A URL to fetch your template from.

The show method will return a promise that will resolve with the controller instance.

Table cells have a md-placeholder CSS class that you can use for placeholder text.

Example: A Table Cell That Opens An Edit Dialog

< td md-cell ng-click = "editComment($event, dessert)" ng-class = "{'md-placeholder': !dessert.comment}" > {{dessert.comment || 'Add a comment'}} </ td >

Inline Menus

Table cells support inline menus. To use an inline menu, place an md-select element inside an md-cell element.

Example

< td md-cell > < md-select ng-model = "dessert.type" placeholder = "Other" > < md-option ng-value = "type" ng-repeat = "type in getTypes()" > {{type}} </ md-option > </ md-select > </ td >

Clicking anywhere in the cell will activate the menu. In addition, if you have automatic row selection enabled the row will not be selected when the cell is clicked.

Numeric Columns

Numeric columns align to the right of table cells.

Attribute Element Type Description mdNumeric mdColumn [expression] If the expression is null or evaluates to true then all the cells in that column will be right aligned

You may use Angular's number filter on a cell to set the decimal precision.

< td md-cell > {{dessert.protein.value | number: 2}} </ td >

If you are using colspan you may need to manual correct the alignment and padding of cells. You can override the cell's style with a custom CSS class.

Pagination

Attribute Type Description mdBoundaryLinks [expression] Displays first and last page navigation links mdLabel object Change the pagination label (see more below). mdLimit integer A row limit. mdLimitOptions array Row limit options (see more below). mdOnPaginate function A callback function for when the page or limit changes. The page is passed as the first argument and the limit is passed as the second argument. mdPage integer Page number. Pages are not zero indexed. The directive assumes the first page is one. mdPageSelect [expression] Display a select dropdown for the page number mdTotal integer Total number of items. ngDisabled [expression] Disable pagination elements.

The md-label attribute has the following properties.

Property Type Default of string 'of' (e.g. x - y of z) page string 'Page:' rowsPerPage string 'Rows per page:'

The md-limit-options attribute supports integers or objects with the properties label and value . The latter is convenient for when you want to use language to give meaning to individual options, e.g.

ctrl.limitOptions = [ 5 , 10 , 15 , { label : 'All' , value : function ( ) { return collection.length; } }];

Example: Changing The Pagination Label

< md-table-pagination md-label = "{page: 'Página:', rowsPerPage: 'Filas por página:', of: 'de'}" > </ md-table-pagination > < md-table-pagination md-label = "{{label}}" > </ md-table-pagination >

I used Google translate so if the translations are wrong please fix them and make a pull request.

Example: Client Side Pagination Using ngRepeat

< tr md-row ng-repeat = "item in array | orderBy: myOrder | limitTo: myLimit: (myPage - 1) * myLimit" > < md-table-pagination md-limit = "myLimit" md-page = "myPage" md-total = "{{array.length}}" > </ md-table-pagination >

My Pagination Isn't Working?!

Make sure you pass md-page , md-limit , and md-total to the directive and that they are finite numbers.

, , and to the directive and that they are finite numbers. Pages are not zero indexed. The directive will assume pages start at one. If your query language expects pages to be zero indexed then just subtract one before making the query.

Row Selection

Attribute Element Type Description mdAutoSelect mdRow [expression] Select a row by clicking anywhere in the row. mdOnDeselect mdRow function A callback function for when an item is deselected. The item will be passed as an argument to the callback. mdOnSelect mdRow function A callback function for when an item is selected. The item will be passed as an argument to the callback. mdRowSelect mdTable [expression] Enable row selection. mdSelect mdRow any The item to be selected. mdSelectId mdRow number string A unique identifier for the selected item. The identifier must be a property of the item. multiple mdTable [expression] Allow multiple selection. When enabled a master toggle will be prepended to the last row of table header. ngDisabled mdRow expression Conditionally disable row selection. ngModel mdTable array A variable to bind selected items to.

By default selected items will persist. Equality between items is determined using the === operator. In cases where items may not be strictly equal, you must provide a unique identifier for the item.

You may manually add or remove items from the model but be aware that select and deselect callbacks will not be triggered. When operating in single select mode, the deselect callback will not be triggered when a user selects another item. It will be trigger, however, if the user directly deselects the item. In multi-select mode, the master toggle will trigger select and deselect callbacks for all items selected or deselected respectfully.

Example: Row Selection From The Live Demo.

< tr md-row md-select = "dessert" md-select-id = "name" md-auto-select ng-repeat = "dessert in desserts.data" >

Example: Clearing Selected Items On Pagination

$scope.onPaginate = function ( ) { $scope.selected = []; }

Table Progress

Attribute Target Type Description mdProgress mdTable promise promise<Array> The table will display a loading indicator until all promises are resolved or rejected.

The table module can display a loading indicator for you whenever asynchronous code is executing. It accepts a promise or an array of promises. If another promise is received before the previous promise is resolved or rejected it will be placed in a queue.

Because I spent almost an hour debugging this I thought I would share with you. I'm not sure why this is the case but if you put the deferred object on the scope and try to pass the promise to the directive from that, the queue mechanism will not work properly.

This Will Not Work

function ( ) { $scope.deferred = $q.defer(); $scope.deferred.resolve(); }

< table md-table md-progress = "deferred.promise" > </ table >

This Will Work

function ( ) { var deferred = $q.defer(); $scope.promise = deferred.promise; deferred.resolve(); }

< table md-table md-progress = "promise" > </ table >

In addition, if you are dealing with something that returns a promise directly (not a deferred object) you don't need to worry about it.

function ( ) { $scope.promise = $timeout( function ( ) { }, 2000 ); }

Table Toolbars

Tables may be embedded within cards that offer navigation and data manipulation tools available at the top and bottom. You can use the md-table-toolbar and md-default class on a md-toolbar element for a plain white toolbar.

If you need to display information relative to a particular column in the table you may use use a <md-foot> element. For example, say you had a calories.total property that summed the total number of calories and you wanted to display that information directly beneath the Calories column.

< tfoot md-foot > < tr md-row > < td md-cell > </ td > < td md-cell > < strong > Total: </ strong > {{calories.total}} </ td > < td md-cell colspan = "6" > </ td > </ tr > </ tfoot >

Observe that Calories is the second column in the table. Therefore, we need to offset the first column with an empty cell. If you need to offset many columns you can use <td colspan="${n}"></td> where n is the number of columns to offset.

You may need to manually correct the the text alignment and cell padding if you use colspan .

Contributing

Requires

node

grunt-cli

This repository contains a demo application for developing features. As you make changes the application will live reload itself.

Update

I noticed the nutrition app was an inconvenience for people trying to run the app locally and contribute. I have updated the demo application to remove the dependency for the nutrition app. This is also a good example of how you can take advantage of ngRepeat to easily achieve client side sorting and pagination.

Running the App Locally

Clone this repository to your local machine.

git clone https://github.com/daniel-nagy/md-data-table.git cd md-data-table

Create a new branch for the issue you are working on.

git checkout -b my-issue

Install the package dependencies.

npm install bower install

Run the application and visit 127.0.0.1:8000 in the browser.

grunt

Make your modifications and update the build.

grunt build

Create a pull request!