UUI

React-based components and accelerators library built by EPAM Systems.

Features

🃏 Rich set of components: from buttons to data tables

🚀 Common services: modals, notifications, error, monitoring, and more

🔧 State-management primitives: Forms with validation, Lists and Tables with lazy-loading

:octocat: Open for contribution, actively evolving, supported, and used by 25+ EPAM internal production projects

💄 Allows deep customization to build your own brand UI components set on top

📝 Not opinionated, you don't have to all-in: it's compatible with CRA, Babel/TypeScript, LESS/SASS, Apollo/Redux.

Documentation

Check out UUI website for demo and documentation.

To add UUI to an existing project, read more here.

Quick start:

Try our pre-configured template on Codesandbox

Getting started

We recommend to use our custom UUI template for Create React App to create React application with already configured environment.

npx create-react-app my-app --template @epam/uui yarn create react-app my-app --template @epam/uui

Packages

Project Status Description @epam/uui Contains a core parts of the UUI library @epam/uui-components Set of headless core components @epam/loveship styled set of components in UUI3 (Loveship) style @epam/promo styled set of components in UUI4 (Promo) style @epam/assets contains icons set, fonts, scss/less global variables and common mixins @epam/uui-editor Slate.js-based Rich Text Editor @epam/uui-db State-manager, allow to manage UI operations asynchronously. @epam/uui-timeline UUI Timeline provides facilities to build a Ghant-chart like interfaces.

Development

To start locally.

Clone github repository:

git clone git @github .com:epam/UUI.git

Install server dependencies:

cd ./server yarn

Go back to the UUI folder and run the App:

cd ../ yarn yarn start

This would open the uui.epam.com web-site locally, in watch mode.

License

MIT