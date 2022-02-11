React-based components and accelerators library built by EPAM Systems.
Check out UUI website for demo and documentation.
To add UUI to an existing project, read more here.
Try our pre-configured template on Codesandbox
We recommend to use our custom UUI template for Create React App to create React application with already configured environment.
npx create-react-app my-app --template @epam/uui
# or
yarn create react-app my-app --template @epam/uui
|Project
|Status
|Description
|@epam/uui
|Contains a core parts of the UUI library
|@epam/uui-components
|Set of headless core components
|@epam/loveship
|styled set of components in UUI3 (Loveship) style
|@epam/promo
|styled set of components in UUI4 (Promo) style
|@epam/assets
|contains icons set, fonts, scss/less global variables and common mixins
|@epam/uui-editor
|Slate.js-based Rich Text Editor
|@epam/uui-db
|State-manager, allow to manage UI operations asynchronously.
|@epam/uui-timeline
|UUI Timeline provides facilities to build a Ghant-chart like interfaces.
To start locally.
git clone git@github.com:epam/UUI.git
cd ./server
yarn
UUI folder and run the App:
cd ../
yarn
yarn start
This would open the uui.epam.com web-site locally, in watch mode.