@epam/assets

by epam
4.6.0-alpha.1 (see all)

React-based components and accelerators library built by EPAM Systems.

Readme

UUI

UUI project logo

React-based components and accelerators library built by EPAM Systems.

Features

  • 🃏 Rich set of components: from buttons to data tables
  • 🚀 Common services: modals, notifications, error, monitoring, and more
  • 🔧 State-management primitives: Forms with validation, Lists and Tables with lazy-loading
  • :octocat: Open for contribution, actively evolving, supported, and used by 25+ EPAM internal production projects
  • 💄 Allows deep customization to build your own brand UI components set on top
  • 📝 Not opinionated, you don't have to all-in: it's compatible with CRA, Babel/TypeScript, LESS/SASS, Apollo/Redux.

Documentation

Check out UUI website for demo and documentation.

To add UUI to an existing project, read more here.

Quick start:

Try our pre-configured template on Codesandbox Codesandbox

Getting started

We recommend to use our custom UUI template for Create React App to create React application with already configured environment.

npx create-react-app my-app --template @epam/uui

# or

yarn create react-app my-app --template @epam/uui

Packages

ProjectStatusDescription
@epam/uuinpm versionContains a core parts of the UUI library
@epam/uui-componentsnpm versionSet of headless core components
@epam/loveshipnpm versionstyled set of components in UUI3 (Loveship) style
@epam/promonpm versionstyled set of components in UUI4 (Promo) style
@epam/assetsnpm versioncontains icons set, fonts, scss/less global variables and common mixins
@epam/uui-editornpm versionSlate.js-based Rich Text Editor
@epam/uui-dbnpm versionState-manager, allow to manage UI operations asynchronously.
@epam/uui-timelinenpm versionUUI Timeline provides facilities to build a Ghant-chart like interfaces.

Development

To start locally.

  1. Clone github repository:
git clone git@github.com:epam/UUI.git
  1. Install server dependencies:
cd ./server
yarn
  1. Go back to the UUI folder and run the App:
cd ../
yarn
yarn start

This would open the uui.epam.com web-site locally, in watch mode.

License

MIT

