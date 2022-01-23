Internationalization is the process of adapting an application to work with different languages and regions. That can bring some benefits. Your target group can be broader than the one with the default language of the app. So by internationalizing an app, you may reach a bigger audience.
Internationalization it's not only about translation text. Users expect localized Dates, Number separators, Currencies.
Today each dependency drags more dependencies and increases your project’s bundle size uncontrollably. But size is very important for everything that intends to work in a browser.
eo-locale is a simple library for those who care about their bundle size and client-side performance. It is fast and lightweight because:
To show you the problem that eo-locale is trying to solve, we have performed a simple benchmark (using bundlephobia.com) against popular React localization libraries:
|Name
|Bundle size
|Bundle size (gzip)
|eo-locale
|react-intl
|react-i18next
|react-intl-universal
|@lingui/react