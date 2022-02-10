openbase logo
@enzymefinance/protocol

by melonproject
3.0.1 (see all)

Enzyme Protocol Implementation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

926

GitHub Stars

285

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

5

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract

Readme

Enzyme Protocol

Build Status

Enzyme is an Ethereum-based protocol for decentralized on-chain asset management. It is a protocol for people or entities to manage their wealth & the wealth of others within a customizable and safe environment. Enzyme empowers anyone to set up, manage and invest in customized on-chain investment vehicles.

Install

Prerequisites

git clone [GIT_REPOSITORY_URL]
cd protocol
yarn install

Compile contracts

yarn compile

Test

First, create a .env file by copying .env.example. Input your Ethereum node endpoint info as-needed (generally, only setting ETHEREUM_NODE_MAINNET is fine).

Then, you can run tests. The full test suite can be run with:

yarn test

Note that tests might fail on the first runs while building a cache for the fork block, due to timeout. Continue to run tests as-needed, which will build the cache.

Contribute

See our contributing instructions.

Please note that all repositories hosted under this organization follow our Code of Conduct, make sure to review and follow it.

Security Issues

If you find a vulnerability that may affect live or testnet deployments, please send your report privately to security@enzyme.finance. Please DO NOT file a public issue.

