express-validation is an express middleware that validates a request and returns a response with errors; if any of the configured validation rules fail.
We use joi to define validation rules. We have a hard dependency on Joi in order to avoid compatibility issues with Joi releases. We are using snyk, which should help with this process.
Currently support Joi v17.x.x
We support validating the following parameter types:
Install with npm:
npm i express-validation --save
Install with yarn:
yarn add express-validation
In order to setup and use
express-validation consider the following simple express application. It has a single route; configured to use the
express-validation middleware function
validate; it accepts as input
loginValidation; which defines validation rules for this route.
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const { validate, ValidationError, Joi } = require('express-validation')
const loginValidation = {
body: Joi.object({
email: Joi.string()
.email()
.required(),
password: Joi.string()
.regex(/[a-zA-Z0-9]{3,30}/)
.required(),
}),
}
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.post('/login', validate(loginValidation, {}, {}), (req, res) => {
res.json(200)
})
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
if (err instanceof ValidationError) {
return res.status(err.statusCode).json(err)
}
return res.status(500).json(err)
})
app.listen(3000)
We have defined two rules
password. They are encapsulated inside
body; which is important; as this defines their location within the request.
We also need to setup an express global error handler,
express-validation will pass errors to this handler. We can check within the handler for errors of type
validationError distinguishing validation errors from other types of error.
express-validation, by
default will return errors in the following format, an object
details keyed by
parameter, each containing an array of errors in
joi format.
{
"name": "ValidationError",
"message": "Validation Failed",
"statusCode": 400,
"error": "Bad Request",
"details": {
"body": [
{
"message": "\"password\" is not allowed to be empty",
"path": [
"password"
],
"type": "string.empty",
"context": {
"label": "password",
"value": "",
"key": "password"
}
}
]
}
}
We support other simpler formats via configuration
keyByField, flattens the error details object to a list of messages, keyed by field name
{
"name": "ValidationError",
"message": "Validation Failed",
"statusCode": 400,
"error": "Bad Request",
"details": [
{ "accesstoken": "\"accesstoken\" is not allowed to be empty" },
{ "password": "\"password\" is not allowed to be empty" }
]
}
express-validation exposes the following api:
validate(schema, [options], [joiOptions]) => [validationError]
The exported
validate function takes a
schema object and two optional arguments,
options and
joiOptions and
returns a
validationError instance if schema contains errors.
schema (Object)
Default:
{}
Includes validition rules, defined using
joi, the rules are keyed by the following
parameter types:
options (Object)
Default:
{ context: false, statusCode: 400, keyByField: false }
Options, used by
express-validation:
context, grants Joi access to the request object. This allows you to:
statusCode, defaults to
400, this will also set the error message via nodes status codes
keyByField, flattens the error details object to a list of messages, keyed by field name
joiOptions (Object)
Default:
{}
Options, used by
joi, see Joi options, note:
ValidationError
We expose a custom error;
ValidationError, use this in you global express error handler to distinguish validation errors from other types of error.
Joi
We also expose the version of Joi we have as a dependency, in order to avoid compatibility issues with other versions of Joi.
For more information on how to use
express-validation please see the following examples:
You can return multiple errors, not just the first encountered, by setting, the joi option
abortEarly: false
Enabling the
context in
options, allows you to reference other parts of the request in your validation.
You can specify
joi
default values in your schema.
This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).
https://github.com/AndrewKeig/express-validation/blob/master/LICENSE