react-breakpoints allows you to respond to changes in a DOM element's size. You can change the evaluated logic and rendered output of components based on observed size changes in DOM elements. For example, you can change a dropdown menu to a horizontal list menu based on its parent container's width without using CSS media queries.
No polling. No event listening. No sentinel elements. Just a
ResizeObserver!
This package provides you with:
<Provider> to instantiate the
ResizeObserver;
<Observe> component to observe changes in a DOM element and respond to them.
For power users this package also provides:
useBreakpoints() hook to change a component's behaviour based on the observed size information in the nearest parent
<Observe>;
useResizeObserver() hook to connect a DOM element in your component to the instantiated
ResizeObserver on
<Provider>;
useResizeObserverEntry() hook to retrieve the
ResizeObserverEntry put on the nearest
<Context>. This is what
useBreakpoints() uses under the hood.
devicePixelContentBoxSize and per-fragment observation.
ResizeObserver instance. None of that "a new
ResizeObserver instance per observed element" bloat that some alternative packages implement.
ResizeObserver package out there) can contribute negatively to is Cumulative Layout Shifting. At Envato we've had great success using this package on pages that are only visible after signing in, like our Author Dashboard. We've had less success using it in places where search engines can go, on components with responsive styles that changed the layout vertically. One of our company values is "Tell It Like It Is", so we're letting you know to be mindful of when and how you use
ResizeObserver for responsive layouts.
Follow these minimum required steps to get started with
react-breakpoints. This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Check the API Docs for all options.
npm install @envato/react-breakpoints
import { Provider as ResizeObserverProvider } from '@envato/react-breakpoints';
const App = () => <ResizeObserverProvider>...</ResizeObserverProvider>;
⚠️ Caution — You may need to pass some props to
<Provider> to increase browser support. Please refer to the API Docs.
import { Observe } from '@envato/react-breakpoints';
const exampleBreakpoints = {
widths: {
0: 'mobile',
769: 'tablet',
1025: 'desktop'
}
};
export const ExampleComponent = () => (
<Observe breakpoints={exampleBreakpoints}>
{({ observedElementProps, widthMatch = 'ssr' }) => (
<div {...observedElementProps}>
<div className={widthMatch}>
</div>
)}
</Observe>
);
See the API Docs for reference guides and usage examples.
ResizeObserverSize
There is an important distinction between the
boxSize you observe and the
boxSize you pass to your breakpoints. See Observing vs. Consuming
ResizeObserverSize for more information.
Using
useResizeObserver(),
useResizeObserverEntry() or
useBreakpoints() in your components causes them to re-render every time a resize is observed.
See Server-Side Rendering for more information.
