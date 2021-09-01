openbase logo
@env0/serverless-vpc-discovery

by amplify-education
1.0.16 (see all)

Serverless plugin for discovering VPC / Subnet / Security Group configuration by name.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

serverless-vpc-discovery

serverless Build Status npm version MIT licensed Codacy Badge npm downloads

The vpc discovery plugin takes the given vpc name, subnet tag key/value, and security group tag key/value or names in the serverless file to setup the vpc configuration for the lambda.

Basically we use this config:

vpcDiscovery:
    vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
    subnets:
      - tagKey: <tag_name>
        tagValues:
          - '<tag_vale>'
    securityGroups:
      - tagKey: <tag_name>
        tagValues:
          - '<tag_value>'

To generate this config:

vpc:
    subnetIds:
        - subnet-123456789
        ...
    securityGroupIds:
        - sg-123456789
        ...

For each lambda function.

Note: The core serverless provider.vpc settings will be used, if they are set, instead of vpcDiscovery. You can use also mix settings. For example you may set provider.vpc.subnetIds while using vpcDiscovery to set the securityGroupIds. Take a look at official documentation.

About Amplify

Amplify builds innovative and compelling digital educational products that empower teachers and students across the country. We have a long history as the leading innovator in K-12 education - and have been described as the best tech company in education and the best education company in tech. While others try to shrink the learning experience into the technology, we use technology to expand what is possible in real classrooms with real students and teachers.

Learn more at https://www.amplify.com

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Make sure you have the following installed before starting:

Also allow the lambda to have the following IAM permissions:

  • ec2:CreateNetworkInterface
  • ec2:DescribeNetworkInterfaces
  • ec2:DeleteNetworkInterface

Installation

Run:

# From npm (recommended)
npm install serverless-vpc-discovery

# From github
npm install https://github.com/amplify-education/serverless-vpc-discovery.git

Then make the following edits to your serverless.yaml file:

plugins:
  - serverless-vpc-discovery

# Optional: Either set `custom.vpcDiscovery` or `functions.<function name>.vpcDiscovery`
custom:
  vpcDiscovery:
    vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
    
    # optional if `securityGroups` option is specified
    # list of tag key and values 
    subnets:
      - tagKey: <tag_name>
        
        # an array of values
        tagValues:
          - '<tag_value>'

    # optional if `subnets` option is specified
    # list of tag key and value or names
    securityGroups:
      - tagKey: <tag_name>
        
        # an array of values
        tagValues:
          - '<tag_value>'
      
      # optional if `tagKey` and `tagValues` are specified
      # an array of values
      - names:
        - '<security_group_name>'

# Optional: Either set `custom.vpcDiscovery` or `functions.<function name>.vpcDiscovery`
functions:
  example:
    handler: handler.example
    # inherit `custom.vpcDiscovery` config in case `custom.vpcDiscovery` is specified
  
  example2:
    handler: handler.example
    
    # skip vpc configuration for the current function
    vpcDiscovery: false
    
  example3:
    handler: handler.example
    
    # inherit `custom.vpcDiscovery` config in case `custom.vpcDiscovery` is specified and override security group names
    vpcDiscovery:
      vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
      securityGroups:
        - tagKey: <tag_name>
          
          # an array of values
          tagValues:
            - '<tag_value>'
  
  example4:
    handler: handler.example
    # override or set basic subnets and security groups items
    vpcDiscovery:
      vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
      
      # optional if `custom.vpcDiscovery.securityGroups` option is specified
      subnets: 
        - tagKey: <tag_name>
          
          # an array of values
          tagValues:
            - '<tag_value>'

      # optional if `custom.vpcDiscovery.subnets` option is specified
      securityGroups: 
        
        # optional if `names` option is specified
        - tagKey: <tag_name>
          
          # an array of values
          tagValues:
            - '<tag_value>'
        
        # optional if `tagKey` and `tagValues` are specified
        # an array of values
        - names: 
          - '<security_group_name>'

Running Tests

To run the test:

npm test

All tests should pass.

If there is an error update the node_module inside the serverless-vpc-discovery folder:

npm install

To run integration tests, set an environment variable TEST_VPC_NAME to the VPC you will be testing for. Then,

export AWS_PROFILE=your_profile
export TEST_VPC_NAME=vpc_name
npm run integration-test

Deploying with the plugin

When deploying run:

serverless deploy --env 'VPC Name'

And that should be it! Good Luck!

How it Works

The vpc, subnets, and security groups are found by filtering based on a specified tag name. Vpc and subnets are found under the tag name tag:Name. Security groups are found by the name of the group under group-name.

The vpc is found first as it is used to find the subnets and security groups. Once all of the subnets and security groups are found the serverless service provider creates a vpc object and stores the subnets and security groups.

Responsible Disclosure

If you have any security issue to report, contact project maintainers privately. You can reach us at github@amplify.com

Contributing

We welcome pull requests! For your pull request to be accepted smoothly, we suggest that you:

  1. For any sizable change, first open a GitHub issue to discuss your idea.
  2. Create a pull request. Explain why you want to make the change and what it’s for. We’ll try to answer any PR’s promptly.

