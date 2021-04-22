A DynamoDB client which provides an easy to use fluent api to execute requests. It supports TypeScript decorators to define the necessary metadata for your models. You don't need to care about the mapping of JavaScript types to their DynamoDB types any more. We've got you covered.

Built with ❤️ by shiftcode.

Show me some code

import { Model, PartitionKey, DynamoStore } from '@shiftcoders/dynamo-easy' () export class Person { () id: string name: string yearOfBirth: number } const personStore = new DynamoStore(Person) personStore .scan() .whereAttribute( 'yearOfBirth' ).equals( 1958 ) .exec() .then( res => console .log( 'ALL items with yearOfBirth == 1958' , res))

Resources

🤓 Learn more visiting the docs

📖 Checkout the technical API documentation api docs

🚀 Check the running sample on StackBlitz demo git repository



Credits

typescript-library-starter - Starter project which helps creating a TypeScript library project

vogels - To get an idea on how to build the fluent api

typestore - Inspiration on how to implement the model decorators

Contributors

Made with ❤️ by @michaelwittwer and all these wonderful contributors (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!