@entria/deploy

by entria
0.0.2 (see all)

Entria Deploy helpers

Downloads/wk

344

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Entria Deploy

  • Gives a list of paths that changed from a compare url, example below:
https://github.com/sibelius/monorepo-101/compare/1662e1d...0edb974
  • Check if a determined path has changed from a compare url

How to install

yarn add @entria/deploy --dev

Usage with CircleCI

Add CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL environment to your .circleci/config.yml

environment:
    CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL: << pipeline.project.git_url >>/compare/<< pipeline.git.base_revision >>...<<pipeline.git.revision>>

Get files to be tested by jest

TESTFILES=$(yarn entria-deploy changes $CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL)
yarn jest --maxWorkers=3 --coverage --forceExit --ci

Check if you need to deploy some package

SHOULD_BUILD=$(yarn entria-deploy hasChanged $CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL packages/api)
if [ "$SHOULD_BUILD" == false ]; then
  circleci-agent step halt
fi

Usage in JavaScript/TypeScript

import { shouldDeployPackage, changedPaths } from '@entria/deploy';

// it should be another compare url, from Travir of instance
const shouldDeploy = shouldDeployPackage(process.cwd())(process.env.CIRCLE_COMPARE_URL);

if (shouldDeploy('packages/server') {
    console.log('deploy server');
}

const allchanges = await changedPaths(process.env.CIRCLE_COMPARE_URL);
console.log('all changes');

