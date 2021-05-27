https://github.com/sibelius/monorepo-101/compare/1662e1d...0edb974
yarn add @entria/deploy --dev
Add CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL environment to your .circleci/config.yml
environment:
CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL: << pipeline.project.git_url >>/compare/<< pipeline.git.base_revision >>...<<pipeline.git.revision>>
TESTFILES=$(yarn entria-deploy changes $CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL)
yarn jest --maxWorkers=3 --coverage --forceExit --ci
SHOULD_BUILD=$(yarn entria-deploy hasChanged $CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL packages/api)
if [ "$SHOULD_BUILD" == false ]; then
circleci-agent step halt
fi
import { shouldDeployPackage, changedPaths } from '@entria/deploy';
// it should be another compare url, from Travir of instance
const shouldDeploy = shouldDeployPackage(process.cwd())(process.env.CIRCLE_COMPARE_URL);
if (shouldDeploy('packages/server') {
console.log('deploy server');
}
const allchanges = await changedPaths(process.env.CIRCLE_COMPARE_URL);
console.log('all changes');