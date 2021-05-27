Entria Deploy

Gives a list of paths that changed from a compare url, example below:

https :

Check if a determined path has changed from a compare url

How to install

yarn add @ entria / deploy --dev

Usage with CircleCI

Add CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL environment to your .circleci/config.yml

environment: CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL: << pipeline.project.git_url >>/compare/<< pipeline.git.base_revision >>...<<pipeline.git.revision>>

Get files to be tested by jest

TESTFILES=$(yarn entria-deploy changes $CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL) yarn jest --maxWorkers= 3 --coverage --forceExit --ci

Check if you need to deploy some package

SHOULD_BUILD=$(yarn entria-deploy hasChanged $CIRCLECI_COMPARE_URL packages/api) if [ "$SHOULD_BUILD" == false ]; then circleci-agent step halt fi

Usage in JavaScript/TypeScript