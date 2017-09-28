Generator of webfonts from SVG icons.
Features:
npm install --save-dev webfonts-generator
const webfontsGenerator = require('webfonts-generator');
webfontsGenerator({
files: [
'src/dropdown.svg',
'src/close.svg',
],
dest: 'dest/',
}, function(error) {
if (error) {
console.log('Fail!', error);
} else {
console.log('Done!');
}
})
Type:
object
Object with options. See the list of options.
Type:
function(error, result)
required
Type:
array.<string>
List of SVG files.
required
Type:
string
Directory for generated font files.
Type:
string
Default:
'iconfont'
Name of font and base name of font files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Whether to generate CSS file.
Type:
string
Default:
path.join(options.dest, options.fontName + '.css')
Path for generated CSS file.
Type:
string
Default: path of default CSS template
Path of custom CSS template. Generator uses handlebars templates.
Template receives options from
options.templateOptions along with the following options:
string – Value of the
src property for
@font-face.
object – Codepoints of icons in hex format.
Paths of default templates are stored in the
webfontsGenerator.templates object.
webfontsGenerator.templates.css – Default CSS template path.
It generates classes with names based on values from
options.templateOptions.
webfontsGenerator.templates.scss – Default SCSS template path.
It generates mixin
webfont-icon to add icon styles.
It is safe to use multiple generated files with mixins together.
Example of use:
@import 'iconfont';
.icon { @include webfont-icon('icon'); }
Type:
string
Default:
options.destCss
Fonts path used in CSS file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether to generate HTML preview.
Type:
string
Default:
path.join(options.dest, options.fontName + '.html')
Path for generated HTML file.
Type:
string
Default:
templates/html.hbs
HTML template path. Generator uses handlebars templates.
Template receives options from
options.templateOptions along with the following options:
string – Styles generated with default CSS template.
(
cssFontsPath is chaged to relative path from
htmlDest to
dest)
array.<string> – Names of icons.
Type:
object
Additional options for CSS & HTML templates, that extends default options.
Default options are:
{
classPrefix: 'icon-',
baseSelector: '.icon'
}
Type:
array<string>
Default:
['woff2', 'woff', 'eot']
Font file types to generate.
Possible values:
svg, ttf, woff, woff2, eot.
Type:
array<string>
Default:
['eot', 'woff2', 'woff', 'ttf', 'svg']
Order of
src values in
font-face in CSS file.
Type:
function(string) -> string
Default: basename of file
Function that takes path of file and return name of icon.
Type:
number
Default:
0xF101
Starting codepoint. Defaults to beginning of unicode private area.
Type:
object
Specific codepoints for certain icons.
Icons without codepoints will have codepoints incremented from
startCodepoint skipping duplicates.
Options that are passed directly to svgicons2svgfont.
Type:
object
Specific per format arbitrary options to pass to the generator
format and matching generator:
svg - svgicons2svgfont.
ttf - svg2ttf.
woff2 - ttf2woff2.
woff - ttf2woff.
eot - ttf2eot.
webfontsGenerator({
// options
formatOptions: {
// options to pass specifically to the ttf generator
ttf: {
ts: 1451512800000
}
}
}, function(error, result) {})
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
It is possible to not create files and get generated fonts in object
to write them to files later.
Also results object will have function
generateCss([urls])
where
urls is an object with future fonts urls.
webfontsGenerator({
// options
writeFiles: false
}, function(error, result) {
// result.eot, result.ttf, etc - generated fonts
// result.generateCss(urls) - function to generate css
})
Public domain, see the
LICENCE file.