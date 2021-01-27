Implementations for registrars and local resolvers for the Ethereum Name Service.
For documentation of the ENS system, see docs.ens.domains.
To run unit tests, clone this repository, and run:
$ npm install
$ npm test
This repo doubles as an npm package with the compiled JSON contracts
import {
Deed,
DeedImplementation,
ENS,
ENSRegistry,
FIFSRegistrar,
Migrations,
Registrar,
ReverseRegistrar,
TestRegistrar
} from '@ensdomains/ens'
Implementation of the ENS Registry, the central contract used to look up resolvers and owners for domains.
Implementation of a simple first-in-first-served registrar, which issues (sub-)domains to the first account to request them.
The ENS registry is a single central contract that provides a mapping from domain names to owners and resolvers, as described in EIP 137.
The ENS operates on 'nodes' instead of human-readable names; a human readable name is converted to a node using the namehash algorithm, which is as follows:
def namehash(name):
if name == '':
return '\0' * 32
else:
label, _, remainder = name.partition('.')
return sha3(namehash(remainder) + sha3(label))
The registry's interface is as follows:
Returns the owner of the specified node.
Returns the resolver for the specified node.
Updates the owner of a node. Only the current owner may call this function.
Updates the owner of a subnode. For instance, the owner of "foo.com" may change the owner of "bar.foo.com" by calling
setSubnodeOwner(namehash("foo.com"), sha3("bar"), newowner). Only callable by the owner of
node.
Sets the resolver address for the specified node.
Resolvers can be found in the resolver specific repository.
ENS.lll.bin was generated with the following command, using the lllc packaged with Solidity 0.4.4:
$ lllc ENS.lll > ENS.lll.bin
The files in the abi directory were generated with the following command:
$ solc --abi -o abi AbstractENS.sol FIFSRegistrar.sol HashRegistrarSimplified.sol
Install Truffle
$ npm install -g truffle
Launch the RPC client, for example TestRPC:
$ testrpc
Deploy
ENS and
FIFSRegistrar to the private network, the deployment process is defined at here:
$ truffle migrate --network dev.fifs
Check the truffle documentation for more information.