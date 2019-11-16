Javascript FNV-1a Hashing Algorithm up to 1024 bits, with highly optimized 32bit and 52bit implementations.
The FNV-1a hash algorithm, often simply called "fnv", disperses hashes throughout the n-bit hash space with very good dispersion and is very fast.
Use this module to generate unique hash/checksum values for Javascript strings or objects. Note: The FNV-1a algorithm is not even remotely suitable as a cryptographic pseudo-random generator, and should not be used to secure any thing for any reason. It is designed for uniqueness, not randomness.
fnv-plus is well-tested. Many other fnv implementations offer no unit tests to prove they work and are performant.
fnv-plus implements a 52bit version of FNV-1a which provides a larger hash space while still making use of Javascript's 53-bit integer space.
hash() function can now take arbitrary Javascript objects as input.
$ npm install fnv-plus --save
var fnv = require('fnv-plus'),
astring = 'hello world',
ahash52 = fnv.hash(astring), // 52-bit hash by default
ahash64 = fnv.hash(astring, 64); // 64-bit hash specified
console.log(ahash52.hex() == 'a65e7023cd59e'); //true
console.log(ahash52.str() == 'stglysbf6m'); //true
console.log(ahash52.dec() == '2926792616498590'); //true
console.log(ahash64.hex() == '779a65e7023cd2e7'); //true
console.log(ahash64.str() == '1th7cxzlyc0dj'); //true
console.log(ahash64.dec() == '8618312879776256743'); //true
// fast variants
console.log(fnv.fast1a32hex(astring) == 'd58b3fa7'); //true
console.log(fnv.fast1a52hex(astring) == 'a65e7023cd59e'); //true
fnv.seed('foobar testseed');
console.log(fnv.hash(astring, 64).hex() == ahash64.hex()); // false
// ^^ because the default seed is not 'foobar testseed'
fnv.hash(string, bitlength)
FnvHash object
fnv.seed(string)
chongo <Landon Curt Noll> /\>./\\
fnv.useUTF8(bool)
false
FnvHash.str()
Returns the hashed value as an ascii string
FnvHash.hex()
Returns the hashed value as a hexadecimal string
FnvHash.dec()
Returns the hashed value as a decimal string
This functions runs faster because they have no lib-overhead (see
benchmarks for more info). They always compute 1a
version of hashes and always use default seed. Directly returns hash values
(not
FnvHash object).
fnv.fast1a32(string)
fnv.fast1a32hex(string)
fnv.fast1a52(string)
fnv.fast1a52hex(string)
fnv.fast1a64(string)
fnv.fast1a32utf(string)
fnv.fast1a32hexutf(string)
fnv.fast1a52utf(string)
fnv.fast1a52hexutf(string)
fnv.fast1a64utf(string)
MIT