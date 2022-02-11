



EnergyWeb Origin





Origin is a set of toolkits that together provide a system for issuance and management of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs). This repository is an entry point to Origin systems. It has a goal of explaining briefly the whole system and providing you with insight and info where to explore next.

🚧 Documentation available at https://energy-web-foundation-origin.readthedocs-hosted.com/en/latest/ 🚧

Table of Contents

Packages

SDK Releases

Package Stable Canary Description @energyweb/origin-device-registry-api Generic implementation of API working with Origin device registry @energyweb/origin-device-registry-irec-local-api API for local version of I-REC compatible registry @energyweb/origin-energy-api API for Smart meter reads @energyweb/origin-organization-irec-api API for I-REC based organizations @energyweb/origin-backend Example backend necessary for running Origin @energyweb/issuer Energy Attribute Certificates Issuer Module @energyweb/issuer-api NestJS module for interacting with renewable energy certificates @energyweb/issuer-irec-api NestJS module for interacting with renewable energy certificates with IREC connectivity @energyweb/exchange A service project hosting order book based exchange @energyweb/exchange-irec A service project hosting order book based I-REC specific exchange @energyweb/exchange-core Generic EACs order book product and matching @energyweb/exchange-core-irec An IREC based EACs product and matching @energyweb/exchange-io-erc1888 ERC1888 withdwaral/deposit processing for exchange @energyweb/utils-general General Utilities @energyweb/origin-ui-core React components library for building Origin marketplace user interface @energyweb/origin-ui-localization Localization library for building Origin marketplace user interface @energyweb/origin-ui-theme Material-UI theme configuration and styling utilities @energyweb/origin-ui-utils UI general utilities

Applications, Infrastructure and Demo

Package Description @energyweb/origin-backend-irec-app Bootstrap project for Origin API that uses I-REC API connection @energyweb/origin-ui Root of UI for Origin @energyweb/migrations-irec Deployment and configuration utilities

Packages types

Origin monorepo produce 3 types of the packages that are meant to be used in different use-cases:

Stable

Stable Origin SDK packages are created during release branch build.

Install using yarn add @energyweb/{package}

Canary

Canary packages are created during master branch builds. Canary reflects current state of the master branch, they should be a working versions considers as alpha

Install using yarn add @energyweb/{package}@canary

Preview

Preview packages are built on a special preview branch, this is mostly used as interal tool for tests, demos, discussions.

Install using yarn add @energyweb/{package}@preview

Preparation

Make sure you are using Node 14.x.x Make sure have latest @microsoft/rush package manager installed.

npm install -g @microsoft/rush

Make sure you have Java runtime installed Install Postgres 12.x+ and create a new database named origin .

We recommend using Docker based setup as follows (requires psql command line tool installed):

docker pull postgres docker run --name origin-postgres -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres -e POSTGRES_DB=origin -d -p 5432 : 5432 postgres

Make sure you have created a .env file in the root of the monorepo and that all necessary variables are set. Use .env.example as an example of how the .env file should look. Create InfluxDB to store smart meter readings

docker run --rm --env-file ./.env -v $PWD /influxdb-local:/var/lib/influxdb influxdb: 1 . 8 /init-influxdb.sh

Run the InfluxDB instance

docker run --name energy-influxdb --env-file ./ .env -d - p 8086 : 8086 -v $PWD /influxdb-local:/var/lib/influxdb -v $PWD /influxdb .conf :/etc/influxdb/influxdb .conf :ro influxdb: 1.8

For custom DB credentials, ports, db name etc refer to https://github.com/energywebfoundation/origin/tree/master/packages/apps/origin-backend-irec-app#development

Installation

rush update

Build

rush build

Test

rush test:e2e

Run demo

After you have the .env file created, installed dependencies ( rush install ) and build completed ( rush build ) run the following command:

rush run:origin

Visit the UI at: http://localhost:3000.

Heroku environment provisioning

For fast deployment to Heroku you can run the available script provision-heroku-origin

PREFIX= < name > STAGE= < stage > TEAM= < team > ./provision-heroku-origin.sh

Naming convention is for apps:

${PREFIX} -origin-ui- ${STAGE} ${PREFIX} -origin-api- ${STAGE}

For e.g in order to create ptt-origin-ui-stable run the script with:

PREFIX=ptt STAGE=stable TEAM=<team> ./provision-heroku-origin.sh

Note: This script assumes that Heroku CLI tool is installed and your are logged in https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/heroku-cli

Energy Attribute Certificates

Energy Attribute Certificates, or EACs, is an official document which guarantees that produced energy comes from a renewable source. There are different standards that regulate how data is stored and validated. In Europe, this document is called Guarantee of Origin (GO), in North America, it's called Renewable Energy Certificate (REC), and in parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America governing standard is International REC (I-REC). Standards do vary, but they all share the same core principles.

The main purpose of EACs is to act as an accounting vehicle to prove that consumed energy came from a renewable source. EACs are mostly used to address sustainability reports regarding Scope 2 emissions.

Deployment

For deployment instructions please refer to Deployment wiki page.

Contribution guidelines

If you want to contribute to Origin, be sure to follow classic open source contribution guidelines (described below).