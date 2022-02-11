Origin is a set of toolkits that together provide a system for issuance and management of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs). This repository is an entry point to Origin systems. It has a goal of explaining briefly the whole system and providing you with insight and info where to explore next.
🚧 Documentation available at https://energy-web-foundation-origin.readthedocs-hosted.com/en/latest/ 🚧
|Package
|Stable
|Canary
|Description
@energyweb/origin-device-registry-api
|Generic implementation of API working with Origin device registry
@energyweb/origin-device-registry-irec-local-api
|API for local version of I-REC compatible registry
@energyweb/origin-energy-api
|API for Smart meter reads
@energyweb/origin-organization-irec-api
|API for I-REC based organizations
@energyweb/origin-backend
|Example backend necessary for running Origin
@energyweb/issuer
|Energy Attribute Certificates Issuer Module
@energyweb/issuer-api
|NestJS module for interacting with renewable energy certificates
@energyweb/issuer-irec-api
|NestJS module for interacting with renewable energy certificates with IREC connectivity
@energyweb/exchange
|A service project hosting order book based exchange
@energyweb/exchange-irec
|A service project hosting order book based I-REC specific exchange
@energyweb/exchange-core
|Generic EACs order book product and matching
@energyweb/exchange-core-irec
|An IREC based EACs product and matching
@energyweb/exchange-io-erc1888
|ERC1888 withdwaral/deposit processing for exchange
@energyweb/utils-general
|General Utilities
@energyweb/origin-ui-core
|React components library for building Origin marketplace user interface
@energyweb/origin-ui-localization
|Localization library for building Origin marketplace user interface
@energyweb/origin-ui-theme
|Material-UI theme configuration and styling utilities
@energyweb/origin-ui-utils
|UI general utilities
|Package
|Description
@energyweb/origin-backend-irec-app
|Bootstrap project for Origin API that uses I-REC API connection
@energyweb/origin-ui
|Root of UI for Origin
@energyweb/migrations-irec
|Deployment and configuration utilities
Origin monorepo produce 3 types of the packages that are meant to be used in different use-cases:
Stable Origin SDK packages are created during
release branch build.
Install using
yarn add @energyweb/{package}
Canary packages are created during
master branch builds. Canary reflects current state of the
master branch, they should be a working versions considers as
alpha
Install using
yarn add @energyweb/{package}@canary
Preview packages are built on a special
preview branch, this is mostly used as interal tool for tests, demos, discussions.
Install using
yarn add @energyweb/{package}@preview
@microsoft/rush package manager installed.
npm install -g @microsoft/rush
origin.
We recommend using Docker based setup as follows (requires psql command line tool installed):
docker pull postgres
docker run --name origin-postgres -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres -e POSTGRES_DB=origin -d -p 5432:5432 postgres
Make sure you have created a
.env file in the root of the monorepo and that all necessary variables are set.
Use
.env.example as an example of how the
.env file should look.
Create InfluxDB to store smart meter readings
docker run --rm --env-file ./.env -v $PWD/influxdb-local:/var/lib/influxdb influxdb:1.8 /init-influxdb.sh
Run the InfluxDB instance
docker run --name energy-influxdb --env-file ./.env -d -p 8086:8086 -v $PWD/influxdb-local:/var/lib/influxdb -v $PWD/influxdb.conf:/etc/influxdb/influxdb.conf:ro influxdb:1.8
rush update
rush build
rush test:e2e
After you have the
.env file created, installed dependencies (
rush install) and build completed (
rush build) run the following command:
rush run:origin
Visit the UI at: http://localhost:3000.
For fast deployment to Heroku you can run the available script
provision-heroku-origin
PREFIX=<name> STAGE=<stage> TEAM=<team> ./provision-heroku-origin.sh
Naming convention is for apps:
${PREFIX}-origin-ui-${STAGE}
${PREFIX}-origin-api-${STAGE}
For e.g in order to create
ptt-origin-ui-stable run the script with:
PREFIX=ptt STAGE=stable TEAM=<team> ./provision-heroku-origin.sh
Note: This script assumes that Heroku CLI tool is installed and your are logged in https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/heroku-cli
Energy Attribute Certificates, or EACs, is an official document which guarantees that produced energy comes from a renewable source. There are different standards that regulate how data is stored and validated. In Europe, this document is called Guarantee of Origin (GO), in North America, it's called Renewable Energy Certificate (REC), and in parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America governing standard is International REC (I-REC). Standards do vary, but they all share the same core principles.
The main purpose of EACs is to act as an accounting vehicle to prove that consumed energy came from a renewable source. EACs are mostly used to address sustainability reports regarding Scope 2 emissions.
For deployment instructions please refer to Deployment wiki page.
If you want to contribute to Origin, be sure to follow classic open source contribution guidelines (described below).
master branch
