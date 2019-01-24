If you want vue-markdown for
vue1.X.X, please checkout vue-markdown1.X.X.
A Powerful and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue.
Quick start:
<vue-markdown>i am a ~~tast~~ **test**.</vue-markdown>
Supported Markdown Syntax:
*SyntaxHighlighter work with Prism recommend
*katex need add katex css.
The dist folder contains
vue-markdown.jswith the component exported in the
window.VueMarkdownobject.
<body>
<vue-markdown>i am a ~~tast~~ **test**.</vue-markdown>
</body>
<script src="path/to/vue.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-markdown.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueMarkdown);
var vm = new Vue({
el: "body"
});
</script>
$ npm install --save vue-markdown
$ yarn add vue-markdown --save
var VueMarkdown = require('vue-markdown');
new Vue({
components: {
'vue-markdown': VueMarkdown
}
})
After installing via Yarn or NPM, use the following snippet in the script portion of the Vue component which you wish to render the Markdown.
import VueMarkdown from 'vue-markdown'
new Vue({
components: {
VueMarkdown
}
})
<vue-markdown>this is the default slot</vue-markdown>
After setting up the middleware in your vue component above, using the embedded markdown is as easy as writing it between the
vue-markdown tags.
VueMarkdown has a default slot which is used to write the
markdown source.
TIP: The default slot only renders once at the beginning, and it will overwrite the prop of
source!
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Describe
|watches
|Array
["source", "show", "toc"]
|HTML refresh automatically when the prop in this array changed
|source
|String
null
|the markdown source code
|show
|Boolean
true
|enable render to the default slot automatically
|html
|Boolean
true
|enable HTML syntax in source
|xhtml-out
|Boolean
true
<br></br> =>
<br />
|breaks
|Boolean
true
\n =>
<br>
|linkify
|Boolean
true
|autoconvert URL-like text to link
|emoji
|Boolean
true
:) =>
😃
|typographer
|Boolean
true
|enable some language-neutral replacement and quotes beautification
|lang-prefix
|String
language-
|CSS language prefix for fenced blocks
|quotes
|String
“”‘’
|use
“”‘’ for Chinese,
„“‚‘ for German,
«»„“ for Russian
|table-class
|String
table
|customize html class of the
<table>
|task-lists
|Boolean
true
|enable GFM task list
|toc
|Boolean
false
|enable automatic table of contents
|toc-id
|String
undefined
|the HTML id to render TOC
|toc-class
|String
table
|customize html class of the
<ul> wrapping the TOC
|toc-first-level
|Number
2
|use
2 if you want to skip
<h1> from the TOC
|toc-last-level
|Number
'toc-first-level' + 1
|use
5 if you want to skip
<h6> from the TOC
|toc-anchor-link
|Boolean
true
|enable the automatic anchor link in the headings
|toc-anchor-class
|String
toc-anchor
|customize the anchor class name
|toc-anchor-link-symbol
|String
#
|customize the anchor link symbol
|toc-anchor-link-space
|Boolean
true
|enable inserting a space between the anchor link and heading
|toc-anchor-link-class
|String
toc-anchor-link
|customize the anchor link symbol class name
|anchorAttributes
|Object
{}
|anchor tag attributes such as
target: '_blank' or
rel: 'nofollow'
|prerender
|Function (String) String
null
|filter function before markdown parse
|postrender
|Function (String) String
null
|filter function after markdown parse
|Name
|Param[Type]
|Describe
|rendered
|outHtml[String]
|dispatch when render finish
|toc-rendered
|tocHtml[String]
|dispatch when TOC render finish, never dispatch if the toc[prop] is
false