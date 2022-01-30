

3D for Web, Mobile and PC



Written in TypeScript, uses three.js and ammo.js, brings physics to your three.js project and the third dimension to your Phaser 3 game.

Website

Visit the enable3d website for documentation and examples.

Dependencies

Enable3d now depends on the dependencies below.

They are all listed as peerDependencies.

{ "@types/matter-js" : "0.17.6" , "@types/three" : "~0.137.0" , "matter-js" : "0.17.1" , "phaser" : "^3.55.2" , "poly-decomp" : "^0.3.0" , "three" : "~0.137.4" }

Useful Packages

Some useful packages are now available on npm:

Package Description audio 🎵 Audio library for the Web Audio API. keyboard ⌨️ Handling of keyboard events. tap 🖱️ Handling of user interactions such as mouse, touch and pointer events.

Packages

This project is split into many separate npm packages. To better understand the structure and relationships between the packages, see the diagram.

enable3d A standalone 3D Framework on top of three-graphics.

A standalone 3D Framework on top of three-graphics. @enable3d/phaser-extension Allows to integrate the three-graphics package into your Phaser 3 Games.

Allows to integrate the three-graphics package into your Phaser 3 Games. @enable3d/ammo-physics The core Physics package. Wraps ammo.js physics.

The core Physics package. Wraps ammo.js physics. @enable3d/ammo-on-nodejs Enables you to run ammo.js on your node.js server.

Enables you to run ammo.js on your node.js server. @enable3d/three-graphics The core 3D Objects package. A beautiful API for many three.js elements.

The core 3D Objects package. A beautiful API for many three.js elements. @enable3d/three-wrapper Wraps the three.js library and some of its examples in one package.

Wraps the three.js library and some of its examples in one package. @enable3d/common Some common code used by almost every package.

Development Server

Are you used to use Live Server ? Check out Five Server instead!

Multiplayer Game

Want to make a Real-Time Multiplayer Game? Check out geckos.io.

License

The GNU General Public License v3.0 (GNU GPLv3) 2019 - Yannick Deubel. Please have a look at the LICENSE for more details.