Visit the enable3d website for documentation and examples.
Enable3d now depends on the dependencies below.
They are all listed as peerDependencies.
{
"@types/matter-js": "0.17.6",
"@types/three": "~0.137.0",
"matter-js": "0.17.1",
"phaser": "^3.55.2",
"poly-decomp": "^0.3.0",
"three": "~0.137.4"
}
Some useful packages are now available on npm:
|Package
|Description
audio
|🎵 Audio library for the Web Audio API.
keyboard
|⌨️ Handling of keyboard events.
tap
|🖱️ Handling of user interactions such as mouse, touch and pointer events.
This project is split into many separate npm packages. To better understand the structure and relationships between the packages, see the diagram.
Are you used to use
Live Server? Check out
Five Server instead!
Want to make a Real-Time Multiplayer Game? Check out geckos.io.
The GNU General Public License v3.0 (GNU GPLv3) 2019 - Yannick Deubel. Please have a look at the LICENSE for more details.