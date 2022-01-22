openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@emotion/styled.macro

by emotion-js
0.10.6 (see all)

👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

14.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

285

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Emotion logo

emotion

The Next Generation of CSS-in-JS

Emotion 11 has been released 🚀 See the blog post

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective npm version Build Status codecov @emotion/css size @emotion/css gzip size @emotion/react size @emotion/react gzip size @emotion/styled size @emotion/styled gzip size slack spectrum

Emotion is a performant and flexible CSS-in-JS library. Building on many other CSS-in-JS libraries, it allows you to style apps quickly with string or object styles. It has predictable composition to avoid specificity issues with CSS. With source maps and labels, Emotion has a great developer experience and great performance with heavy caching in production.

👀 Demo Sandbox

📖 Docs

Frequently viewed docs:

Quick Start

Get up and running with a single import.

npm install --save @emotion/react

/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/react'

let SomeComponent = props => {
  return (
    <div
      css={{
        color: 'hotpink'
      }}
      {...props}
    />
  )
}

Do I Need To Use the Babel Plugin?

The babel plugin is not required, but enables some optimizations and customizations that could be beneficial for your project.

Look here 👉 emotion babel plugin feature table and documentation

Demo Sandbox

Demo Code Sandbox

Examples

Ecosystem

In the Wild

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Thinkmill

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial