Readme

Emotion logo

emotion

The Next Generation of CSS-in-JS

Emotion 11 has been released 🚀 See the blog post

Emotion is a performant and flexible CSS-in-JS library. Building on many other CSS-in-JS libraries, it allows you to style apps quickly with string or object styles. It has predictable composition to avoid specificity issues with CSS. With source maps and labels, Emotion has a great developer experience and great performance with heavy caching in production.

👀 Demo Sandbox

📖 Docs

Frequently viewed docs:

Quick Start

Get up and running with a single import.

npm install --save @emotion/react

/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/react'

let SomeComponent = props => {
  return (
    <div
      css={{
        color: 'hotpink'
      }}
      {...props}
    />
  )
}

Do I Need To Use the Babel Plugin?

The babel plugin is not required, but enables some optimizations and customizations that could be beneficial for your project.

Look here 👉 emotion babel plugin feature table and documentation

Demo Sandbox

Demo Code Sandbox

Examples

Ecosystem

In the Wild

100
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 13, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Small and performant library allowing me to be certain when I can remove styles. My preferred library for creating styled components and method for styling css-in-js when using React.

0
Scott Doxey
Tangleverse41 Ratings0 Reviews
Web / Unity Developer @absurd-joy Building tangle.app, flipjacksgame.com and @CandyCoded
12 days ago
Abhijith N T
Bio not available
1 month ago
Sumin Son
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Alexey Masalov
2 months ago

