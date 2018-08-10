An experimental css-in-js library built for React
This is pretty experimental and there will be breaking changes often. Don't use it for anything really important yet.
react-dom's
renderToString or
renderToNodeStream)
:first-child and
:nth-child is unsafe and pseudo-classes like
:first-of-type and
:nth-of-type should be used instead
yarn add @emotion/core
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/core'
// must be react@>=16.3.0
import { render } from 'react-dom'
render(
<div css={{ color: 'hotpink' }}>This is hotpink</div>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
yarn add @emotion/css
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/core'
import css from '@emotion/css'
// must be react@>=16.3.0
import { render } from 'react-dom'
render(
<div
css={css`
color: hotpink;
`}
>
This is hotpink
</div>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
Note: Global styles are removed on unmount
import * as React from 'react'
import { Global } from '@emotion/core'
import css from '@emotion/css'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
render(
<Global
styles={[
css`
body {
color: hotpink;
}
`,
{
html: {
backgroundColor: 'darkgreen'
}
}
]}
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
yarn add @emotion/keyframes
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/core'
import css from '@emotion/css'
import keyframes from '@emotion/keyframes'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
const animation = keyframes(css`
from {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
to {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
`)
render(
<div>
<div
css={css`
animation: ${animation.name} infinite 20s linear;
${animation.styles};
`}
>
This is getting rotated
</div>
</div>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
yarn add @emotion/styled
import * as React from 'react'
import styled from '@emotion/styled'
// must be react@>=16.3.0
import { render } from 'react-dom'
const Container = styled.div`
color: hotpink;
`
render(<Container>This is hotpink</Container>, document.getElementById('root'))
yarn add @emotion/provider
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/core'
import Provider from '@emotion/provider'
import css from '@emotion/css'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
render(
<Provider theme={{ primary: 'hotpink' }}>
<div
css={theme => ({
color: theme.primary
})}
/>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
import * as React from 'react'
import Provider from '@emotion/provider'
import css from '@emotion/css'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
const SomeComponent = styled.div`
color: ${props => props.theme.primary};
`
render(
<Provider theme={{ primary: 'hotpink' }}>
<SomeComponent />
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
emotion next was heavily inspired by glam.