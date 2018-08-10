emotion next

NOTE: All of these packages are now in the emotion repo

An experimental css-in-js library built for React

This is pretty experimental and there will be breaking changes often. Don't use it for anything really important yet.

Why should I use this?

Server side rendering just works. (just call react-dom 's renderToString or renderToNodeStream )

's or ) You like the css prop.

You want a flexible css-in-js library.

It works with string styles.

It works with object styles.

It has great composition.

There's no babel plugin, just babel macros. (There's also a babel plugin now if you want it)(i.e. style minification, labels and etc. will work in react-scripts@2)

Why shouldn't I use this?

It only works with react@>=16.3.0.

Don't use it if you're totally fine with the styling solution you're already using

Styles won't be cached in SSR if two elements have the same style and they have no common ancestor with styles from emotion or a Provider

It requires every style to be rendered in the react tree

It renders style elements next to the elements that are being styled in SSR so using pseudo-classes like :first-child and :nth-child is unsafe and pseudo-classes like :first-of-type and :nth-of-type should be used instead

Getting Started

yarn add @emotion/core

import { jsx } from '@emotion/core' import { render } from 'react-dom' render( < div css = {{ color: ' hotpink ' }}> This is hotpink </ div > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

String Styles

yarn add @ emotion / css

import { jsx } from '@emotion/core' import css from '@emotion/css' import { render } from 'react-dom' render( < div css = {css ` color: hotpink ; `} > This is hotpink </ div > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

Global

Note: Global styles are removed on unmount

import * as React from 'react' import { Global } from '@emotion/core' import css from '@emotion/css' import { render } from 'react-dom' render( < Global styles = {[ css ` body { color: hotpink ; } `, { html: { backgroundColor: ' darkgreen ' } } ]} /> , document.getElementById('root') )

Keyframes

yarn add @ emotion / keyframes

import { jsx } from '@emotion/core' import css from '@emotion/css' import keyframes from '@emotion/keyframes' import { render } from 'react-dom' const animation = keyframes(css` from { transform : rotate (0deg); } to { transform : rotate (360deg); } ` ) render( < div > < div css = {css ` animation: ${ animation.name } infinite 20s linear ; ${ animation.styles }; `} > This is getting rotated </ div > </ div > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

styled

yarn add @ emotion / styled

import * as React from 'react' import styled from '@emotion/styled' import { render } from 'react-dom' const Container = styled.div ` color: hotpink; ` render( < Container > This is hotpink </ Container > , document .getElementById( 'root' ))

Theming

yarn add @ emotion / provider

With the css prop

import { jsx } from '@emotion/core' import Provider from '@emotion/provider' import css from '@emotion/css' import { render } from 'react-dom' render( < Provider theme = {{ primary: ' hotpink ' }}> < div css = {theme => ({ color: theme.primary })} /> </ Provider > , document.getElementById('root') )

With styled

import * as React from 'react' import Provider from '@emotion/provider' import css from '@emotion/css' import { render } from 'react-dom' const SomeComponent = styled.div ` color: ${props => props.theme.primary} ; ` render( < Provider theme = {{ primary: ' hotpink ' }}> < SomeComponent /> </ Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

Credit

emotion next was heavily inspired by glam.