The Next Generation of CSS-in-JS
Emotion 11 has been released 🚀 See the blog post
Emotion is a performant and flexible CSS-in-JS library. Building on many other CSS-in-JS libraries, it allows you to style apps quickly with string or object styles. It has predictable composition to avoid specificity issues with CSS. With source maps and labels, Emotion has a great developer experience and great performance with heavy caching in production.
Frequently viewed docs:
Get up and running with a single import.
npm install --save @emotion/react
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/react'
let SomeComponent = props => {
return (
<div
css={{
color: 'hotpink'
}}
{...props}
/>
)
}
The babel plugin is not required, but enables some optimizations and customizations that could be beneficial for your project.
Look here 👉 emotion babel plugin feature table and documentation
css-in-js-media which is similar with include-media
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].