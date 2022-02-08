openbase logo
@emeraldpay/hashicon-react

by ETCDEVTeam
0.5.1 (see all)

Generates a beautiful representation of any hash.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

920

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hashicon

GitHub tag npm License

Generates a beautiful representation of any hash.

Sample hashicon image

Usage

Install with: 

$ npm install @emeraldpay/hashicon --save

Something that you want to represent visually. For example ID of an object on the screen.

const hash = "9dddff8f-be81-4c27-80c8-099327865f3f";

Create a hashicon with default params:

import { hashicon } from 'hashicon';

const icon = hashicon(hash); // icon is a <canvas> element
const icon = hashicon(hash, 80);  // size 80px

Or, pass custom params:

const params = {...};
const icon = hashicon(hash, params);

Finally, append the newly created hashicon to the HTML document:

document.body.appendChild(icon);

React

Install with: 

$ npm install @emeraldpay/hashicon-react --save

And use the component:

import { Hashicon } from 'hashicon-react';

// something that you want to represent visually. For example ID of an object on the screen.
const value = "9dddff8f-be81-4c27-80c8-099327865f3f";

// icon is a <canvas> element
<Hashicon value={value}/>

// Same icon with 80px in size
<Hashicon value={value} size={89}/>

Params

See default params

HashIcon's values are extracted from the hash, and controlled with the following parameters to manipulate the possible visual output:

{

// size px (HiDPI/Retina aware)
size: 100,

// primary color range radius ( 0=red, 60=yellow, 120=green, ..., 360=red )
hue: { min: 0, max: 360 },

// saturation ( 0=grey, 100=colorfull )
saturation: { min: 70, max: 100 },

// lightness ( 0=extremlydark, 50=optimal, 100=extremlybright )
lightness: { min: 45, max: 65 },

// hue variation for individual triangles
variation: { min: 7, max: 14, enabled: true },

// color shift from primary hue to secondary hue ( the pattern )
shift: { min: 60, max: 300 },

// the pattern opacity
figurealpha: { min: .7, max: 1.2 }, // alpha

// simulate a 3d cube by different areas gets some more/less light applyed 
light:{ top:10, right:-8, left:-4, enabled: true},

// Allows a custom canvas to be used to render into
createCanvas: (width, height) => HTMLCanvasElement

}

Development

  1. Install package dependencies locally:
$ yarn install
  1. Start development environment:
$ yarn workspace @emeraldpay/hashicon run storybook

A browser pointing to Storybook demo will start automatically. If not opened, see console for:

╭─────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
                                                     
   Storybook 5.3.19 started                          
   3.62 s for manager and 3.32 s for preview         
                                                     
    Local:            http://localhost:60490/        
    On your network:  http://192.168.0.100:60490/    
                                                     
╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

And open the local url (http://localhost:60490/ in the example above)

Build

$ yarn build

Builds package into lib/ folder inside each package.

License

Apache 2

See LICENSE

