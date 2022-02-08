Hashicon

Generates a beautiful representation of any hash.

Usage

Install with:

npm install @emeraldpay/hashicon --save

Something that you want to represent visually. For example ID of an object on the screen.

const hash = "9dddff8f-be81-4c27-80c8-099327865f3f" ;

Create a hashicon with default params:

import { hashicon } from 'hashicon' ; const icon = hashicon(hash); const icon = hashicon(hash, 80 );

Or, pass custom params:

const params = {...}; const icon = hashicon(hash, params);

Finally, append the newly created hashicon to the HTML document:

document .body.appendChild(icon);

React

Install with:

npm install @emeraldpay/hashicon-react --save

And use the component:

import { Hashicon } from 'hashicon-react' ; const value = "9dddff8f-be81-4c27-80c8-099327865f3f" ; <Hashicon value={value}/> // Same icon with 80px in size <Hashicon value={value} size={89}/>

Params

See default params

HashIcon's values are extracted from the hash, and controlled with the following parameters to manipulate the possible visual output:

{ size : 100 , hue : { min : 0 , max : 360 }, saturation : { min : 70 , max : 100 }, lightness : { min : 45 , max : 65 }, variation : { min : 7 , max : 14 , enabled : true }, shift : { min : 60 , max : 300 }, figurealpha : { min : .7 , max : 1.2 }, light :{ top : 10 , right : -8 , left : -4 , enabled : true }, createCanvas : ( width, height ) => HTMLCanvasElement }

Development

Install package dependencies locally:

yarn install

Start development environment:

yarn workspace @emeraldpay/hashicon run storybook

A browser pointing to Storybook demo will start automatically. If not opened, see console for:

╭─────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ Storybook 5.3 .19 started │ │ 3.62 s for manager and 3.32 s for preview │ │ │ │ Local: http://localhost:60490/ │ │ On your network: http://192.168.0.100:60490/ │ │ │ ╰─────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

And open the local url (http://localhost:60490/ in the example above)

Build

yarn build

Builds package into lib/ folder inside each package.

License

Apache 2

See LICENSE