@ember/test-helpers

by emberjs
2.6.0 (see all)

Test-framework-agnostic helpers for testing Ember.js applications

Documentation
Readme

@ember/test-helpers CI Build

A test-framework-agnostic set of helpers for testing Ember.js applications

Compatibility

  • Ember 3.8 or above
  • Ember CLI 3.8 or above
  • Node.js 10 or above

Installation

For ember-qunit v5 and above

yarn

yarn add --dev @ember/test-helpers

npm

npm install --save-dev @ember/test-helpers

For ember-qunit v4 and below

If you are writing a regular Ember app or addon there is not much for you to do as ember-qunit (and ember-mocha) already include this package as a dependency. You only need to make sure that you are using a recent enough version of either one of these packages.

If you are working on ember-qunit or ember-mocha themselves you can install this package like any other regular Ember addon.

Usage

This package exports several helper functions that can be used to improve the testing experience when developing Ember.js apps or addons.

These helper functions include DOM interaction helpers (click(), fillIn(), ...), routing and rendering helpers (visit(), render(), ...) and some other things that make it easy to write good tests.

The full documentation can be found in the API reference.

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd ember-test-helpers
  • yarn install

Running tests

  • yarn test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Attribution

Much of ember-test-helpers was extracted from the original ember-qunit, which was written by Stefan Penner, Robert Jackson, and Ryan Florence.

Copyright 2015 Switchfly and contributors.

Dual-licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 and the MIT License.

