A test-framework-agnostic set of helpers for testing Ember.js applications
yarn add --dev @ember/test-helpers
npm install --save-dev @ember/test-helpers
If you are writing a regular Ember app or addon there is not much for you to do as ember-qunit (and ember-mocha) already include this package as a dependency. You only need to make sure that you are using a recent enough version of either one of these packages.
If you are working on
ember-qunit or
ember-mocha themselves you can
install this package like any other regular Ember addon.
This package exports several helper functions that can be used to improve the testing experience when developing Ember.js apps or addons.
These helper functions include DOM interaction helpers (
click(),
fillIn(),
...), routing and rendering helpers (
visit(),
render(), ...) and some
other things that make it easy to write good tests.
The full documentation can be found in the API reference.
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-test-helpers
yarn install
yarn test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
Much of
ember-test-helpers was extracted from the original
ember-qunit,
which was written by Stefan Penner, Robert Jackson, and Ryan Florence.
Copyright 2015 Switchfly and contributors.
Dual-licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 and the MIT License.