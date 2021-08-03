This addon allows you to easily enable/disable optional features in ember-source. To clarify what we mean by optional, these are features that will be opt-in/opt-out and optional for the foreseeable future, not features that will be enabled by default. It is intended for use with apps only not addons.

Installation

ember install @ember/optional-features

Usage

From command-line

List available features

Features will only be available in versions of ember-source that included them. To list all available features run:

ember feature:list

Enable/disable features

To enable a feature, run:

ember feature: enable some-feature

Similarly, if you want to disable a feature, you can run:

ember feature: disable some-feature

At build-time (from an addon)

This addon exposes a build-time method called isFeatureEnabled , which can be called from an addon's index.js , e.g.:

included() { let optionalFeatues = this .addons.find( a => a.name === '@ember/optional-features' ); if (optionalFeatures.isFeatureEnabled( 'jquery-integration' ) { } }

It also exposes a method called isFeatureExplicitlySet , which can be used to check whether or not the user has explictly set the value of the option instead of using the default.

At run-time (from an app or addon)

WIP -- there does not yet exist a public API for accessing the state of optional features at runtime. This issue is tracking it.