@ember/optional-features

by emberjs
2.0.0 (see all)

The default blueprint for ember-cli addons.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

@ember/optional-features

This addon allows you to easily enable/disable optional features in ember-source. To clarify what we mean by optional, these are features that will be opt-in/opt-out and optional for the foreseeable future, not features that will be enabled by default. It is intended for use with apps only not addons.

Installation

ember install @ember/optional-features

Usage

From command-line

List available features

Features will only be available in versions of ember-source that included them. To list all available features run:

ember feature:list

Enable/disable features

To enable a feature, run:

ember feature:enable some-feature

Similarly, if you want to disable a feature, you can run:

ember feature:disable some-feature

At build-time (from an addon)

This addon exposes a build-time method called isFeatureEnabled, which can be called from an addon's index.js, e.g.:

included() {
  let optionalFeatues = this.addons.find(a => a.name === '@ember/optional-features');
  if (optionalFeatures.isFeatureEnabled('jquery-integration') {
    // ...
  }
}

It also exposes a method called isFeatureExplicitlySet, which can be used to check whether or not the user has explictly set the value of the option instead of using the default.

At run-time (from an app or addon)

WIP -- there does not yet exist a public API for accessing the state of optional features at runtime. This issue is tracking it.

