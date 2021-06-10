Ember has been historically coupled to jQuery. As part of RFC294, jQuery has been made optional.
This addon makes jQuery available in an Ember project. It also provides the mechanism that implements jQuery integration when that feature is enabled.
ember install @ember/jquery
If you also wish to enable Ember's jQuery integration, you must do so explicitly:
ember install @ember/optional-features
ember feature:enable jquery-integration
import jQuery from 'jquery'
const element = jQuery('#special');
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.