@ember/jquery

by emberjs
2.0.0 (see all)

The default blueprint for ember-cli addons.

Readme

ember-jquery

Ember has been historically coupled to jQuery. As part of RFC294, jQuery has been made optional.

This addon makes jQuery available in an Ember project. It also provides the mechanism that implements jQuery integration when that feature is enabled.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v2.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install @ember/jquery

If you also wish to enable Ember's jQuery integration, you must do so explicitly:

ember install @ember/optional-features
ember feature:enable jquery-integration

Usage

import jQuery from 'jquery'
const element = jQuery('#special');

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

