This package has deviated from the
Intl.RelativeTimeFormat spec rather heavily. Therefore, we've deprecated this package and add `@formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat as the spec-compliant polyfill.
units (such as
day-short) should be migrated similarly to:
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { units: 'second-short' }).format(
Date.now() - 1000
);
// will be
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { style: 'short' }).format(-1, 'second');
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { units: 'day-narrow' }).format(
Date.now() - 48 * 3600 * 1000
);
// will be
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { style: 'narrow' }).format(-2, 'day');
style: numeric will become
numeric: always per spec (which is also the default)
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', {
units: 'second-short',
style: 'numeric'
}).format(Date.now() - 1000);
// will be
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { style: 'short' }).format(-1, 'second');
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { units: 'day-narrow', style: 'numeric' }).format(
Date.now() - 48 * 3600 * 1000
);
// will be
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { style: 'narrow' }).format(-2, 'day');
style: 'best fit' is a little trickier but we have released
@formatjs/intl-utils to ease the transition:
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { style: 'best fit' }).format(Date.now() - 1000);
// will be
import { selectUnit } from '@formatjs/intl-utils';
const diff = selectUnit(Date.now() - 1000);
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { numeric: 'auto' }).format(
diff.value,
diff.unit
);
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { style: 'best fit' }).format(
Date.now() - 48 * 3600 * 1000
);
// will be
import { selectUnit } from '@formatjs/intl-utils';
const diff = selectUnit(Date.now() - 48 * 3600 * 1000);
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { numeric: 'auto' }).format(
diff.value,
diff.unit
);
options.now in
format, you can use
formatjs/intl-utils to transition as well
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { style: 'best fit' }).format(Date.now() - 1000, {
now: Date.now() + 1000
});
// will be
import { selectUnit } from '@formatjs/intl-utils';
const diff = selectUnit(Date.now() - 1000, Date.now() + 1000);
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { numeric: 'auto' }).format(
diff.value,
diff.unit
);
new IntlRelativeFormat('en', { style: 'best fit' }).format(
Date.now() - 48 * 3600 * 1000,
{ now: Date.now() + 1000 }
);
// will be
import { selectUnit } from '@formatjs/intl-utils';
const diff = selectUnit(Date.now() - 48 * 3600 * 1000, Date.now() + 1000);
new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat('en', { numeric: 'auto' }).format(
diff.value,
diff.unit
);
Formats JavaScript dates to relative time strings (e.g., "3 hours ago").
This package aims to provide a way to format different variations of relative time. You can use this package in the browser and on the server via Node.js.
This implementation is very similar to moment.js, in concept, although it provides only formatting features based on the Unicode CLDR locale data, an industry standard that supports more than 200 languages.
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat(locales, [options]);
The
locales can either be a single language tag, e.g.,
"en-US" or an array of them from which the first match will be used.
options provides a way to control the output of the formatted relative time string.
var output = rf.format(someDate, [options]);
The most common way to use this library is to construct an
IntlRelativeFormat instance and reuse it many times for formatting different date values; e.g.:
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat('en-US');
var posts = [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Some Blog Post',
date: new Date(1426271670524)
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'Another Blog Post',
date: new Date(1426278870524)
}
];
posts.forEach(function(post) {
console.log(rf.format(post.date));
});
// => "3 hours ago"
// => "1 hour ago"
Style options for
"best fit" ("yesterday") and
"numeric" ("1 day ago") output based on thresholds.
Units options for always rendering in a particular unit; e.g. "30 days ago", instead of "1 month ago".
Ability to specify the "now" value from which the relative time is calculated, allowing
format().
Format output in relative time strings using `Intl.RelativeTimeFormat
Optimized for repeated calls to an
IntlRelativeFormat instance's
format() method.
Intl Dependency
This package assumes the following capabilities from
Intl:
If your environment does not support those, feel free to grab polyfills:
Install package and polyfill:
npm install intl-relativeformat --save
Simply
require() this package:
var IntlRelativeFormat = require('intl-relativeformat');
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat('en');
var output = rf.format(dateValue);
Install package:
npm install intl-relativeformat --save
Simply
require() this package and the specific locales you wish to support in the bundle:
var IntlRelativeFormat = require('intl-relativeformat');
Note: in Node.js, the data for all 200+ languages is loaded along with the library, but when bundling it with Browserify/Webpack, the data is intentionally ignored (see
package.json for more details) to avoid blowing up the size of the bundle with data that you might not need.
IntlRelativeFormat Constructor
To format a date to relative time, use the
IntlRelativeFormat constructor. The constructor takes two parameters:
locales - {String | String[]} - A string with a BCP 47 language tag, or an array of such strings. If you do not provide a locale, the default locale will be used. When an array of locales is provided, each item and its ancestor locales are checked and the first one with registered locale data is returned. See: Locale Resolution for more details.
[options] - {Object} - Optional object with user defined options for format styles. See: Custom Options for more details.
Note: The
rf instance should be enough for your entire application, unless you want to use custom options.
IntlRelativeFormat uses a locale resolution process similar to that of the built-in
Intl APIs to determine which locale data to use based on the
locales value passed to the constructor. The result of this resolution process can be determined by call the
resolvedOptions() prototype method.
The following are the abstract steps
IntlRelativeFormat goes through to resolve the locale value:
If no extra locale data is loaded, the locale will always resolved to
"en".
If locale data is missing for a leaf locale like
"fr-FR", but there is data for one of its ancestors,
"fr" in this case, then its ancestor will be used.
If there's data for the specified locale, then that locale will be resolved; i.e.,
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat('en-US');
assert(rf.resolvedOptions().locale === 'en-US'); // true
The resolved locales are now normalized; e.g.,
"en-us" will resolve to:
"en-US".
Note: When an array is provided for
locales, the above steps happen for each item in that array until a match is found.
The optional second argument
options provides a way to customize how the relative time will be formatted.
By default, the relative time is computed to the best fit unit, but you can explicitly call it to force
units to be displayed in
"second",
"second-short",
"second-narrow",
"minute",
"minute-short",
"minute-narrow",
"hour",
"hour-short",
"hour-narrow",
"day",
"day-short",
"day-narrow",
"month",
"month-short",
"month-narrow",
"year",
"year-short" or
"year-narrow":
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat('en', {
units: 'day'
});
var output = rf.format(dateValue);
As a result, the output will be "70 days ago" instead of "2 months ago".
By default, the relative time is computed as
"best fit", which means that instead of "1 day ago", it will display "yesterday", or "in 1 year" will be "next year", etc. But you can force to always use the "numeric" alternative:
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat('en', {
style: 'numeric'
});
var output = rf.format(dateValue);
As a result, the output will be "1 day ago" instead of "yesterday".
resolvedOptions() Method
This method returns an object with the options values that were resolved during instance creation. It currently only contains a
locale property; here's an example:
var rf = new IntlRelativeFormat('en-us');
console.log(rf.resolvedOptions().locale); // => "en-US"
Notice how the specified locale was the all lower-case value:
"en-us", but it was resolved and normalized to:
"en-US".
format(date, [options]) Method
The format method (which takes a JavaScript date or timestamp) and optional
options arguments will compare the
date with "now" (or
options.now), and returns the formatted string; e.g., "3 hours ago" in the corresponding locale passed into the constructor.
var output = rf.format(new Date());
console.log(output); // => "now"
If you wish to specify a "now" value, it can be provided via
options.now and will be used instead of querying
Date.now() to get the current "now" value.
This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.