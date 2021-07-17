![Ember Versions](https://img.shields.io/badge/Ember.js Versions-^3.12-brightgreen.svg)
This addon provides utility decorators to use ember-intl with ES6 class syntax.
Install ember-intl and @ember-intl/decorators:
ember install ember-intl @ember-intl/decorators
@t
Decorator version of the ember-intl
translationMacro.
Implicitly injects the
intl service. Creates a computed property that depends
on the current locale and any keys that you pass as the second parameter.
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { t } from '@ember-intl/decorators';
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
name = 'Tom';
@t('messages.welcome', { firstName: 'name' }) message; // => 'Welcome, Tom!'
}
Using the
raw helper you can pass static values as well:
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { t, raw } from '@ember-intl/decorators';
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
name = 'Tom';
@t('messages.greeting', {
firstName: 'name',
timeOfDay: raw('morning')
})
message; // => 'Good morning, Tom!'
}
@intl
A generic decorator that implicitly injects the
intl service and creates a
computed property that depends on the current locale and any further optional
dependent keys passed to the decorator.
The decorated method or (arrow) function is bound to the class instance the decorator is used on and invoked with two parameters:
intl: the
intl service, that you can use to call any method on
propertyKey: the name of the decorated property
The return value is used as the value of the computed property.
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { intl } from '@ember-intl/decorators';
class ExampleComponent extends Component {
amount = 1.23;
currency = 'EUR';
@intl('amount', 'currency')
formatted = intl =>
intl.formatNumber(this.amount, {
style: 'currency',
currency: this.currency
});
}