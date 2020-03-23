openbase logo
@ember-decorators/object

by ember-decorators
6.1.1 (see all)

Useful decorators for Ember applications.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.9K

GitHub Stars

360

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

72

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Decorators

npm version Build Status

Ember Decorators began as a project dedicated to exploring and unlocking the future of native classes in Ember.js. Now, that future is here! Decorators will be landing soon in Ember, and there is a polyfill available for them.

This library now contains a few extra decorators which were not upstreamed to Ember, and may still be useful to some users. Check out the documentation website for detailed API documentation for all the decorators included in this addon.

Usage

First install the main ember-decorators addon.

ember install ember-decorators

This addon doesn't contain any decorators itself, but includes the core set of subaddons that are necessary to begin writing Ember using native classes:

  • @ember-decorators/component
  • @ember-decorators/object

See the API Documentation for detailed examples and documentation of the individual decorators.

Development

Specs

Ember follows the legacy decorators "stage 1" proposal API. The decorators proposal is currently being redesigned for stage 3, and the champions have publicly stated that this is the recommended path forward.

Organization

This repository consists of multiple packages managed with lerna.js. The decorators all reside in their own individual packages under /packages, along with the main ember-decorators package.

The main package serves three purposes:

  1. A quick way to install all of the subpackages and get new projects up and running. Installing the main package also adds any necessary babel transforms, and sets up ESLint properly.
  2. A place for common functionality, such as the native class blueprints that overwrite the default Ember blueprints.
  3. A place for the documentation site and tests for all of the other addons. Tests were consolidated from the other addons in order to speed up the testing and development process.

Setting up

  • Fork the repository
  • git clone <your-fork-url>
  • cd ember-decorators
  • npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • npm test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

Running the dummy application

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

