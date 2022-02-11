openbase logo
@ember-data/store

by emberjs
4.0.0 (see all)

A data persistence library for Ember.js.

Readme

ember-data

Build Status Code Climate Discord Community Server

ember-data is a library for robustly managing data in applications built with Ember.js.

ember-data is designed to be agnostic to the underlying persistence mechanism, so it works just as well with JSON API over HTTP as it does with streaming WebSockets or local IndexedDB storage.

It provides many of the facilities you'd find in server-side ORMs like ActiveRecord, but is designed specifically for the unique environment of JavaScript in the browser.

Installation

ember-data is installed by default for new applications generated with ember-cli.

If you wish to add ember-data to an addon or application, you can do so by running the following command, which will use yarn or npm to install ember-data as a devDependency.

ember install ember-data

Similarly, if you have generated a new Ember application using ember-cli but do not wish to use ember-data, remove ember-data from your package.json.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

