ember-data is a library for robustly managing data in applications built with
Ember.js.
ember-data is designed to be agnostic to the underlying persistence
mechanism, so it works just as well with
JSON API over
HTTP as it does
with streaming
WebSockets or local
IndexedDB storage.
It provides many of the facilities you'd find in server-side
ORMs like
ActiveRecord, but is designed specifically for the unique environment of
JavaScript in the browser.
ember-data is installed by default for new applications generated with
ember-cli.
If you wish to add
ember-data to an
addon or
application, you can do so by running
the following command, which will use
yarn or
npm to install
ember-data as a
devDependency.
ember install ember-data
Similarly, if you have generated a new
Ember application using
ember-cli but do
not wish to use
ember-data, remove
ember-data from your
package.json.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.