A lightweight wallet implementation. At the moment it supports key creation and conversion between various formats.
It is complemented by the following packages:
Motivations are:
ethereumjs-util and
@ethereumjs/tx)
Features not supported:
For information about the Wallet's API, please go to ./docs/classes/wallet.md.
You can import the
Wallet class like this
Node.js / ES5:
const Wallet = require('ethereumjs-wallet').default
ESM / TypeScript:
import Wallet from 'ethereumjs-wallet'
Importing various third party wallets is possible through the
thirdparty submodule:
Node.js / ES5:
const { thirdparty } = require('ethereumjs-wallet')
ESM / TypeScript:
import { thirdparty } from 'ethereumjs-wallet'
Please go to ./docs/README.md for more info.
To use BIP32 HD wallets, first include the
hdkey submodule:
Node.js / ES5:
const { hdkey } = require('ethereumjs-wallet')
ESM / TypeScript:
import { hdkey } from 'ethereumjs-wallet'
Please go to ./docs/classes/ethereumhdkey.md for more info.
Provider Engine is
not very actively maintained
and support has been removed along
v1.0.0 release, see
issue #115 for context.
You can use the the old
src/provider-engine.ts code (see associated PR) as some boilerplate
for your own integration if needed.
toV3
The
options is an optional object hash, where all the serialization parameters can be fine tuned:
kdf. Size must match the requirements of the KDF (key derivation function). Random number generated via
crypto.getRandomBytes if nothing is supplied.
cipher. Size must match the requirements of the cipher. Random number generated via
crypto.getRandomBytes if nothing is supplied.
cipher settings, this must match the block sizes of those.
OpenSSL, e.g.
aes-128-ctr or
aes-128-cbc.
Depending on the
kdf selected, the following options are available too.
For
pbkdf2:
c - Number of iterations. Defaults to 262144.
prf - The only supported (and default) value is
hmac-sha256. So no point changing it.
For
scrypt:
n - Iteration count. Defaults to 262144.
r - Block size for the underlying hash. Defaults to 8.
p - Parallelization factor. Defaults to 1.
The following settings are favoured by the Go Ethereum implementation and we default to the same:
kdf:
scrypt
dklen:
32
n:
262144
r:
8
p:
1
cipher:
aes-128-ctr
