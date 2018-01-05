openbase logo
Readme

React Native Orientation

npm version

Listen to device orientation changes in React Native applications and programmatically set preferred orientation on a per screen basis. Works on both Android and iOS.

Installing

npm install react-native-orientation --save

Linking Native Dependencies

Automatic Linking

react-native link react-native-orientation

Please note that you still need to manually configure a couple files even when using automatic linking. Please see the 'Configuration' section below. You will also need to restart your simulator before the package will work properly.

Manual Linking

iOS

  1. Add node_modules/react-native-orientation/iOS/RCTOrientation.xcodeproj to your xcode project, usually under the Libraries group
  2. Add libRCTOrientation.a (from Products under RCTOrientation.xcodeproj) to build target's Linked Frameworks and Libraries list
  3. Add $(SRCROOT)/node_modules/react-native-orientation/iOS/RCTOrientation/ to Project Name -> Build Settings -> Header Search Paths

Android

  1. In android/setting.gradle

    ...
include ':react-native-orientation', ':app'
project(':react-native-orientation').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-orientation/android')

  2. In android/app/build.gradle

    ...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-orientation')
}

  3. Register module in MainApplication.java

    import com.github.yamill.orientation.OrientationPackage;  // <--- import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
  ......

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new OrientationPackage()      <------- Add this
      );
  }

  ......

}

Configuration

iOS

Add the following to your project's AppDelegate.m:

#import "Orientation.h" // <--- import

@implementation AppDelegate

  // ...

- (UIInterfaceOrientationMask)application:(UIApplication *)application supportedInterfaceOrientationsForWindow:(UIWindow *)window {
  return [Orientation getOrientation];
}
  

@end

Android

Implement onConfigurationChanged method in MainActivity.java

    import android.content.Intent; // <--- import
    import android.content.res.Configuration; // <--- import

    public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
      ......
      @Override
      public void onConfigurationChanged(Configuration newConfig) {
        super.onConfigurationChanged(newConfig);
        Intent intent = new Intent("onConfigurationChanged");
        intent.putExtra("newConfig", newConfig);
        this.sendBroadcast(intent);
    }

      ......

    }

Usage

To use the react-native-orientation package in your codebase, you should use the Orientation module:

import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation';

export default class AppScreen extends Component {
  // ...

  componentWillMount() {
    // The getOrientation method is async. It happens sometimes that
    // you need the orientation at the moment the JS runtime starts running on device.
    // `getInitialOrientation` returns directly because its a constant set at the
    // beginning of the JS runtime.

    const initial = Orientation.getInitialOrientation();
    if (initial === 'PORTRAIT') {
      // do something
    } else {
      // do something else
    }
  },

  componentDidMount() {
    // this locks the view to Portrait Mode
    Orientation.lockToPortrait();

    // this locks the view to Landscape Mode
    // Orientation.lockToLandscape();

    // this unlocks any previous locks to all Orientations
    // Orientation.unlockAllOrientations();

    Orientation.addOrientationListener(this._orientationDidChange);
  },

  _orientationDidChange = (orientation) => {
    if (orientation === 'LANDSCAPE') {
      // do something with landscape layout
    } else {
      // do something with portrait layout
    }
  },

  componentWillUnmount() {
    Orientation.getOrientation((err, orientation) => {
      console.log(`Current Device Orientation: ${orientation}`);
    });


    // Remember to remove listener
    Orientation.removeOrientationListener(this._orientationDidChange);
  }

  render() {
    // ...

    return (
      // ...
    )
  }
}

Orientation Events

addOrientationListener((orientation) => {});

orientation will return one of the following values:

  • LANDSCAPE
  • PORTRAIT
  • PORTRAITUPSIDEDOWN
  • UNKNOWN
removeOrientationListener((orientation) => {});

addSpecificOrientationListener((specificOrientation) => {});

specificOrientation will return one of the following values:

  • LANDSCAPE-LEFT
  • LANDSCAPE-RIGHT
  • PORTRAIT
  • PORTRAITUPSIDEDOWN
  • UNKNOWN
removeSpecificOrientationListener((specificOrientation) => {});

API

  • lockToPortrait()
  • lockToLandscape()
  • lockToLandscapeLeft()
  • lockToLandscapeRight()
  • unlockAllOrientations()
  • getOrientation((err, orientation) => {})
  • getSpecificOrientation((err, specificOrientation) => {})

