@email-securely-app/import-sort-style

ElectronMail is an Electron-based unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail. The app aims to provide enhanced desktop user experience enabling features that are not supported by the official in-browser web clients. It is written in TypeScript and uses Angular.
The download page with Linux/OSX/Windows installation packages is here.
The way of verifying that the installation packages attached to the releases have been assembled from the source code is being provided.
Some package types are available for installing from the repositories (
Pacman and
Snap repositories are being maintained by @joshirio):
:octocat: Open Source.
⚙️ Reproducible builds. See details in #183.
⚙️ Cross platform. The app works on Linux/OSX/Windows platforms. Binary installation packages located here.
🔎 Full-text search. Including email body content scanning capability. Enabled with v2.2.0 release. See the respective issue for details.
🔎 JavaScript-based/unlimited messages filtering. Enabled since v4.11.0 release. See the respective #257 for details. Requires local store feature to be enabled.
📦 Offline access to the email messages (attachments content not stored locally, but emails body content). The local store feature enables storing your messages in the encrypted
database.bin file (see FAQ for file purpose details). So the app allows you to view your messages offline, running full-text search against them, exporting them to EML/JSON files. etc. Enabled since v2.0.0 release.
📫 Multi accounts support including supporting individual API entry points. For example, you can force the specific email account added in the app connect to the email provider via the Tor only by selecting the
Tor version 3 address API entry point in the dropdown list and configuring a proxy as described in this message.
🔓 Automatic login into the app with a remembered the system keychain remembered master (keep me signed in feature). Integration with as a system keychain is done with the keytar module. By the way, on Linux KeePassXC implements the Secret Service interface and so it can be acting as a system keychain (for details, see the "automatic login into the app"-related point in the FAQ).
🔓 Automatic login into the email accounts, including filling 2FA tokens. Two auto-login delay scenarios supported in order to make it harder to correlate the identities, see the respective issue.
🔓 Persistent email account sessions. The feature introduced since v4.2.0 version with the
experimental label, #227. The feature enables the scenario when you to enter the account credentials on the login form only once, manually or automatically by the app, and then you never see the login form anymore for this email account even if you restart the app (unless you explicitly dropped the session in the admin area or it got dropped by the service due to the inactivity/expiration). If this feature is enabled for the account, manual credentials filling is the preferred option as a more secure option since you don't save the account credentials anywhere (
credentials are encrypted though even if saved, see
settings.bin file description in the FAQ).
🔐 Encrypted local storage with switchable predefined key derivation and encryption presets. Argon2 is used as the default key derivation function.
⚙️ Switchable accounts handle buttons positioning (
top ,
left,
left-thin). See details in #36 and #175. Demo screenshots placed in the images folder (specifically this image).
📦 Batch emails export to EML files (attachments can optionally be exported in
online / live mode, not available in
offline mode since not stored locally). Feature released with v2.0.0-beta.4 version, requires local store feature to be enabled.
🔐 Built-in/prepackaged web clients. The prepackaged with the app proton web clients assembled from source code, see the respective official repositories. See 79 and 80 issues for details.
⚙️ Configuring proxy per account support. Enabled since v3.0.0 release. See 113 and 120 issues for details.
🌔 Dark mode support. See details in #242.
🔔 System tray icon with a total number of unread messages shown on top of it. Enabling local store improves this feature, see #30.
⚙️ Starting minimized to tray and closing to tray opt-out features.
🔔 Native notifications for individual accounts clicking on which focuses the app window and selects respective account in the accounts list.
📆 Calendar notifications / alarms regardless of the open page (mail/calendar/settings/account/drive). The opt-in feature has been enabled since v4.9.0. See #229 for details.
😎 Making all email "read" in a single mouse click. Enabled since v3.8.0. Requires local store feature to be enabled.
😎 Routing images through proxy. The opt-in feature has been enabled since v4.9.0. See #312 for details.
😎 Batch mails removing bypassing the trash. Enabled since v4.9.0. Requires local store feature to be enabled.
😎 Batch mails moving between folders. Enabled since v4.5.0. Requires local store feature to be enabled.
😎 Per-account custom CSS injection (per-account styling). Enabled since v4.10.0. See #355 for details.
📝 Spell Checking.
You got it here.
The reproducible builds idea is respected by the project. So the simplest way to prepare your own installation package from the source code is to clone the project. The respective GitHub Actions CI config file comes with the project.
nvm install 16.
nvm use 16.
npm v7+, not the v6 (run
npm -v to see the version).
Windows: the simplest way to install all the needed stuff on Windows is to run
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools CLI command.
Linux:
python,
make and a C/C++ compiler toolchain, like
GCC are most likely already installed. Besides keytar needs
libsecret library to be installed.
macOS:
python and Xcode need to be installed. You also need to install the
Command Line Tools via Xcode, can be found under the
Xcode -> Preferences -> Downloads menu.
yarn --pure-lockfile (setting
PLAYWRIGHT_SKIP_BROWSER_DOWNLOAD=1 environment variable might speed up the process).
yarn run app:dist.
npm run electron-builder:dist command to build Windows/Mac OS X package and one of the following commands to build Linux package:
npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:appimage
npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:deb
npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:freebsd
npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:pacman
npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:rpm
npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:snap
./dist folder.
To recap, considering that all the described build requirements are met, the short command to build let's say Arch Linux package will be
yarn --pure-lockfile && yarn app:dist && npm run electron-builder:dist:linux:pacman.
If you want to backup the app data these are only files you need to take care of (files localed in the settings folder):
config.json file keeps config parameters. There is no sensitive data in this file, so unencrypted.
settings.bin file keeps added to the app accounts including credentials if a user decided to save them. The file is encrypted with 32 bytes length key derived from the master password.
database.bin file is a local database that keeps fetched emails/folders/contacts entities if the
local store feature was enabled for at least one account. The file is encrypted with 32 bytes length key randomly generated and stored in
settings.bin. The app by design flushes and loads to memory the
database.bin file as a whole thing but not like encrypting only the specific columns of the database. It's of course not an optimal approach in terms of performance and resource consumption but it allows keeping the metadata hidden. You can see some details here.
database-session.bin file is being used in the same way and for the same purpose as
database.bin but it holds the current session data only. The data from this file will be merged to the
database.bin on the next app unlocking with the master password.
session.bin file holds the session data of the email accounts. The file is used if the
Persistent Session feature is enabled for at least one account (the feature introduced since v4.2.0 version with
experimental label, #227). The file is encrypted with 32 bytes length key randomly generated and stored in
settings.bin.
log.log file keeps log lines. The log level by default is set to
error (see
config.json file).
It's recommended to perform the following actions before uninstalling the app:
Keep me signed in feature enabled (see screenshot), click
Log-out action in the app menu (see screenshot). That will remove locally stored master password (done with node-keytar). You can also remove it having the app already uninstalled, but that would be a more complicated way as you will have to manually edit the system's keychain.
Open setting folder app/tray menu item (see screenshot) or reading
app.getPath(name ="userData") related
app.getPath(name) section here.