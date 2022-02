Overview

The Common Canvas tooling consists of two Node JS modules:

1) A Common Canvas for use in building canvas-like applications. See detailed API and event documentation.

2) Test harness

See here for setting up local environment

Using local version of common-canvas and/or common-properties

Clone elyra/canvas

git clone git@github.com:elyra-ai/canvas.git npm install -g grunt-cli sass ./<elyra/canvas>/canvas_modules/common-canvas/build.sh

In your application's package.json replace

"@elyra/canvas" : "<verson>"

with

"@elyra/canvas" : "file:<elyra/canvas>/canvas_modules/common-canvas"

Delete @elyra/canvas from node_modules of your application