@eluiz/vue2-leaflet

by vue-leaflet
2.5.2 (see all)

Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps

Overview

Readme

Vue2Leaflet

All Contributors

ci Downloads Version License

Vue2Leaflet is a JavaScript library for the Vue framework that wraps Leaflet making it easy to create reactive maps.

How to install

npm install vue2-leaflet leaflet --save

For more detailed information you can follow the Quick Start Guide

Breaking change from 1.x.x to 2.x.x

A new major release 2.0.0 is available and come with two breaking changes:

Leaflet is not automatically installed anymore

Leaflet is now a peerDependency and need to be installed manually, we updated our docs to reflect this but please pay attention when migrating

Importing the library in Webpack / Rollup

Now the code of vue2-leaflet is split component by component (while using a bundler like Webpack/Rollup/Parcel) to do so the following syntax is not working anymore:

import Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet'; // INVALID

And has been replaced by

import * as Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet'; // VALID

Is highly suggested to import only the needed modules by doing so:

import { LMap, LTileLayer, LMarker } from 'vue2-leaflet';

This will reduce the size of the bundle significantly

Documentation

Go here to check out live examples and docs.

Support & Community

Do you have questions? Ideas? do you want to collaborate but you feel lost? Join us on discord Invite Link

Leaflet Plugins

Vue2Leaflet has a wide array of plugins written by the community! Check Here

Contribute

# clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/vue-leaflet/Vue2Leaflet.git
cd Vue2Leaflet
# install dependencies and build vue2-leaflet
npm install
# Compile the source and start the documentation server
npm run dev

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see the docs and the examples

Any changes to the source code is reflected in the docs after a handfuls of seconds.

Authors

  • Mickaël Bouchaud
  • Nicolò Maria Mezzopera

Inspired by many map wrapper (google and leaflet) for many framework (React, Angular and Vue 1.0)

Contributors


Nicolò Maria Mezzopera
💻 🚧 📖
Mickaël
💻 🚧
bezany
💻
Michael Underwood
💻
Michael Wolf
💻
Emanuele Bertoldi
💻
javiertury
💻

ECO
💻
Udo Schochtert
🐛
Yaman Ozakin
🐛
Andre-John Mas
📖 💻
George Pickering
📖
Jake Potrebic
💻
itanka9
📖 💻

bravik
📖
Pierre Grimaud
📖
Andrei Rosca
💻

If you believe you should be on this list please add yourself by typing this on a PR or issue: @all-contributors please add @yourNickname for X where X is one of all-contributors emojoi keys

And all the rest who contributed

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

