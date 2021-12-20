Vue2Leaflet

Vue2Leaflet is a JavaScript library for the Vue framework that wraps Leaflet making it easy to create reactive maps.

How to install

npm install vue2-leaflet leaflet --save

For more detailed information you can follow the Quick Start Guide

Breaking change from 1.x.x to 2.x.x

A new major release 2.0.0 is available and come with two breaking changes:

Leaflet is not automatically installed anymore

Leaflet is now a peerDependency and need to be installed manually, we updated our docs to reflect this but please pay attention when migrating

Importing the library in Webpack / Rollup

Now the code of vue2-leaflet is split component by component (while using a bundler like Webpack/Rollup/Parcel) to do so the following syntax is not working anymore:

import Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet' ;

And has been replaced by

import * as Vue2Leaflet from 'vue2-leaflet' ;

Is highly suggested to import only the needed modules by doing so:

import { LMap, LTileLayer, LMarker } from 'vue2-leaflet' ;

This will reduce the size of the bundle significantly

Documentation

Go here to check out live examples and docs.

Support & Community

Do you have questions? Ideas? do you want to collaborate but you feel lost? Join us on discord Invite Link

Leaflet Plugins

Vue2Leaflet has a wide array of plugins written by the community! Check Here

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/vue-leaflet/Vue2Leaflet.git cd Vue2Leaflet npm install npm run dev

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see the docs and the examples

Any changes to the source code is reflected in the docs after a handfuls of seconds.

Authors

Mickaël Bouchaud

Nicolò Maria Mezzopera

Inspired by many map wrapper (google and leaflet) for many framework (React, Angular and Vue 1.0)

Contributors

And all the rest who contributed

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details