|Key
|Type
|Default
|Support
|Description
|isLoop
|Boolean
|false
|Android
|pickerTextEllipsisLen
|number
|6
|Android
|pickerConfirmBtnText
|string
|confirm
|iOS/Android
|pickerCancelBtnText
|string
|cancel
|iOS/Android
|pickerTitleText
|string
|pls select
|iOS/Android
|pickerConfirmBtnColor
|array
|[1, 186, 245, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerCancelBtnColor
|array
|[1, 186, 245, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerTitleColor
|array
|[20, 20, 20, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerToolBarBg
|array
|[232, 232, 232, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerBg
|array
|[196, 199, 206, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerToolBarFontSize
|number
|16
|iOS/Android
|wheelFlex
|array
|[1, 1, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerFontSize
|number
|16
|iOS/Android
|pickerFontColor
|array
|[31, 31, 31, 1]
|iOS/Android
|pickerFontFamily
|string
|iOS/Android
|pickerRowHeight
|number
|24
|iOS
|pickerData
|array
|iOS/Android
|selectedValue
|array
|iOS/Android
|onPickerConfirm
|function
|iOS/Android
|onPickerCancel
|function
|iOS/Android
|onPickerSelect
|function
|iOS/Android
|Key
|Support
|Description
|init
|iOS/Android
|init and pass parameters to picker
|toggle
|iOS/Android
|show or hide picker
|show
|iOS/Android
|show picker
|hide
|iOS/Android
|hide picker
|select
|iOS/Android
|select a row
|isPickerShow
|iOS/Android
|get status of picker, return a boolean
npm install react-native-picker --save
react-native link
import Picker from 'react-native-picker';
let data = [];
for(var i=0;i<100;i++){
data.push(i);
}
Picker.init({
pickerData: data,
selectedValue: [59],
onPickerConfirm: data => {
console.log(data);
},
onPickerCancel: data => {
console.log(data);
},
onPickerSelect: data => {
console.log(data);
}
});
Picker.show();
iOS)
The
Podfile will like below:
platform :ios, '8.0'
target 'YourTarget' do
pod 'React', :path => '../YOUR_REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native', :subspecs => [
'Core',
...
]
pod 'Picker', :path => '../YOUR_REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native-picker'
end
After you have updated the
Podfile of the existing app, you can install
react-native-picker like below:
$ pod install
1. parallel: such as time picker, wheels have no connection with each other
2. cascade: such as date picker, address picker .etc, when front wheel changed, the behind wheels will all be reset
pickerData = [1,2,3,4];
selectedValue = 3;
pickerData = [
[1,2,3,4],
[5,6,7,8],
...
];
selectedValue = [1, 5];
pickerData = [
{
a: [1, 2, 3, 4]
},
{
b: [5, 6, 7, 8]
},
...
];
selectedValue = ['a', 2];
pickerData = [
{
a: [
{
a1: [1, 2, 3, 4]
},
{
a2: [5, 6, 7, 8]
},
{
a3: [9, 10, 11, 12]
}
]
},
{
b: [
{
b1: [11, 22, 33, 44]
},
{
b2: [55, 66, 77, 88]
},
{
b3: [99, 1010, 1111, 1212]
}
]
},
{
c: [
{
c1: ['a', 'b', 'c']
},
{
c2: ['aa', 'bb', 'cc']
},
{
c3: ['aaa', 'bbb', 'ccc']
}
]
},
...
]